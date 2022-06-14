Despite owning the longest premiership drought in the competition and coming off the back of a dispiriting defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs, Parramatta has backed in head coach Brad Arthur to be the man to bring joy back to blue and gold territory.
Still, the support has only arisen in the wake of rumours that the Eels had been toying with the prospect of ousting the contracted coach and replacing him with former Cronulla boss, Shane Flanagan.
While Flanagan steered the Sharks to their inaugural premiership in 2016 and has inner knowledge of Parramatta's system, having led the club's SG Ball side in the late 90s, the Eels still hold Arthur in high regard.
With the ability to earn a place in the eight across three of the past four seasons, the 48-year-old has his own history with September football. But with an inability to leap even the penultimate hurdle of any campaign, the noise surrounding Arthur's future has, once again, intensified.
After turning in a woeful showing against the Bulldogs on Monday, many are willing to put a line through Parramatta's chances of claiming silverware for the first time since 1986.
Yet, when speaking with News Corp, Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos was still willing to shoot down rumours linking the club with Flanagan.
"If we get to a grand final or win a premiership that's terrific but Brad's future is not hanging on it," he said.
"I can guarantee there is no benchmark level on the competition ladder in relation to Brad's future.
"We're fully invested in Brad. We'd like him to be here well beyond the next two years. If there's progress, you back your people.
"It's the same with any job, not just in rugby league.
"We're doing everything we can to support Brad, his staff and the players to achieve the best possible outcomes."
When quizzed about whether there were any other names on the club's shopping list, Sarantinos doubled down, stressing that nobody within the Eels' four walls had made any contact with any other coaches.
"I've spoken to no other coach," Sarantinos continued.
"Our chairman has spoken to no other coach. There has been no consideration or discussion about anyone else."
Arthur remains contracted with Parramatta until the cessation of the 2024 season, a period which will see his tenure extend to include 11 completed campaigns should Sarantinos remain true to his word.
The Sydney-born steward and his side will earn an opportunity to get back on the winner's list when they face the Roosters at CommBank Stadium next Saturday night.