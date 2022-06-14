Despite owning the longest premiership drought in the competition and coming off the back of a dispiriting defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs, Parramatta has backed in head coach Brad Arthur to be the man to bring joy back to blue and gold territory.

Still, the support has only arisen in the wake of rumours that the Eels had been toying with the prospect of ousting the contracted coach and replacing him with former Cronulla boss, Shane Flanagan.

While Flanagan steered the Sharks to their inaugural premiership in 2016 and has inner knowledge of Parramatta's system, having led the club's SG Ball side in the late 90s, the Eels still hold Arthur in high regard.

With the ability to earn a place in the eight across three of the past four seasons, the 48-year-old has his own history with September football. But with an inability to leap even the penultimate hurdle of any campaign, the noise surrounding Arthur's future has, once again, intensified.

After turning in a woeful showing against the Bulldogs on Monday, many are willing to put a line through Parramatta's chances of claiming silverware for the first time since 1986.

Yet, when speaking with News Corp, Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos was still willing to shoot down rumours linking the club with Flanagan.

"If we get to a grand final or win a premiership that's terrific but Brad's future is not hanging on it," he said.