Off-contract Parramatta halfback Mitch Moses has been given a three-week deadline to make a decision on his future with the Eels.

Moses currently has the option in his favour to extend his stay in the blue and gold for the 2022 season, with Parramatta reportedly setting their star No.7 an ultimatum, per Fox Sports.

The 26-year-old has been linked to the Brisbane Broncos as uncertainty surrounding his future remains persistent, with an abundance of halfbacks set to spark a busy season of signings.

MITCHELL MOSES

Halfback Eels ROUND 7 STATS 2

Try Assists 373

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

TRANSFER NEWS: Panthers showing interest in Broncos forward

Newcastle great Matty Johns believes Moses could demand a high-figure deal from rival clubs following the announcement of Sharks veteran Chad Townsend signing a lucrative contract wth the Cowboys from 2022.

Speaking on SEN, Johns linked the Bulldogs, Sharks and Broncos as potential suitors to the Eels half.

“Mitchell Moses is the interesting one, he’s the premium because he is contracted next year to the Eels but it’s in his favour,” Johns said.

“He’s currently at $850k, and if Chad (Townsend) is at $800k, then I’d imagine the Dogs, Broncos and possibly the Sharks would look to offer Mitchell Moses $1.1 million.”

Andrew Johns, a mentor of Moses, backed the former Wests halfback to see out his near future with the Eels in hope of ending their premiership drought.

SEE ALSO: Taumalolo on the radar of Sydney club

“I think he’ll stay, at that stage of his career at age 26-27 in a strong team that’s pushing for a premiership, they’ll finish in the top four,” Johns said.

“Does he want to play for a struggling club? Does he want to leave Sydney?

“Winning the club’s first premiership since 1986 would be your legacy, getting the Eels across the line. I think he’ll stay.”