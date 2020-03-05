Match Summary
Dragons
Wests Tigers
Team Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
Scoring Plays
|Dragons
|Tigers
|0
|Tries
|0
|0
|Conversions
|0
|0
|Penalty Goals
|0
|0
|Field Goals
|0
Attack
|Dragons
|Tigers
|0
|All Runs
|0
|0
|All Run Metres
|0
|0
|Line Breaks
|0
|0
|Offloads
|0
Defense
|Dragons
|Tigers
|0
|Kick Metres
|0
|0
|40/20
|0
|0
|Tackles
|0
|0
|Missed Tackles
|0
Discipline
|Dragons
|Tigers
|0
|Penalties Conceded
|0
|0
|Errors
|0
|0
|Sin Bin
|0
|0
|Send Offs
|0
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
Top Goal Kicker
Top Try Scorer
Top Try Assists
Top Runs
Top Run Metres
Top Linebreaks
Top Offloads
Top Tackles
Top Missed Tackles
Top Tackle Breaks
Top Linebreak Assists
Top Kick Metres
Top Penalties
Top Errors
Team Lists
Dragons
Wests Tigers
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
Preview
Injury Report
Dragons
|Name
|Reason
|Expected Return
|Jack de Belin
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Cameron McInnes
|Knee
|Mid Season
|Korbin Sims
|Arm
|Round 6
Wests Tigers
|Name
|Reason
|Expected Return
|Jacob Liddle
|Knee
|Mid Season
Previous 5 Games
Dragons
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|7/9/19
|Titans
|W 16 - 24
|1/9/19
|Wests Tigers
|L 14 - 42
|24/8/19
|Roosters
|L 12 - 34
|18/8/19
|Sharks
|L 18 - 12
|10/8/19
|Titans
|W 40 - 28
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|8/9/19
|Sharks
|L 8 - 25
|1/9/19
|Dragons
|W 14 - 42
|24/8/19
|Knights
|W 46 - 4
|15/8/19
|Sea Eagles
|L 32 - 12
|10/8/19
|Bulldogs
|L 18 - 16