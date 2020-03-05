KICK-OFF 2020-03-15T07:15:00Z
WIN Stadium
WIN Stadium

Match Summary

Dragons

Wests Tigers

 

Team Stats

Scoring Plays

Dragons   Tigers
0 Tries 0
0 Conversions 0
0 Penalty Goals 0
0 Field Goals 0

Attack

Dragons   Tigers
0 All Runs 0
0 All Run Metres 0
0 Line Breaks 0
0 Offloads 0

Defense

Dragons   Tigers
0 Kick Metres 0
0 40/20 0
0 Tackles 0
0 Missed Tackles 0

Discipline

Dragons   Tigers
0 Penalties Conceded 0
0 Errors 0
0 Sin Bin 0
0 Send Offs 0

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

  
  
  
  

Top Goal Kicker

  
  
  
  

Top Try Scorer

  
  
  
  

Top Try Assists

  
  
  
  

Top Runs

  
  
  
  

Top Run Metres

  
  
  
  

Top Linebreaks

  
  
  
  

Top Offloads

  
  
  
  

Top Tackles

  
  
  
  

Top Missed Tackles

  
  
  
  

Top Tackle Breaks

  
  
  
  

Top Linebreak Assists

  
  
  
  

Top Kick Metres

  
  
  
  

Top Penalties

  
  
  
  

Top Errors

  
  
  
  

Team Lists

Dragons

Wests Tigers

1Zac LomaxZac Lomax
2Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
3Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame
4Timoteo LafaiTimoteo Lafai
5M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6Corey NormanCorey Norman
7Ben HuntBen Hunt
8James GrahamJames Graham
9Issac LukeIssac Luke
10Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12Tariq SimsTariq Sims
13Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
 
14Trent MerrinTrent Merrin
15Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
16Billy BrittainBilly Brittain
18Jackson FordJackson Ford
 
20Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
21Josh KerrJosh Kerr
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua3
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi4
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings5
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall6
Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds15
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters9
Alex TwalAlex Twal10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua12
Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor13
 
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele14
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove16
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence17
M. Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam18
 
Oliver ClarkOliver Clark19
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski21

Preview

Injury Report

Dragons

NameReasonExpected Return
Jack de BelinSuspensionIndefinite
Cameron McInnesKneeMid Season
Korbin SimsArmRound 6

Wests Tigers

NameReasonExpected Return
Jacob LiddleKneeMid Season

Previous 5 Games

Dragons

DATE OPP RESULT
7/9/19TitansW 16 - 24
1/9/19Wests TigersL 14 - 42
24/8/19RoostersL 12 - 34
18/8/19SharksL 18 - 12
10/8/19TitansW 40 - 28

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
8/9/19SharksL 8 - 25
1/9/19DragonsW 14 - 42
24/8/19KnightsW 46 - 4
15/8/19Sea EaglesL 32 - 12
10/8/19BulldogsL 18 - 16
 