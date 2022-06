Dragons

Raiders

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs 2,498 2,586

All Run Metres 21,195 22,797

Line Breaks 63 48

Offloads 112 190

Kick Metres 7,432 7,378

40/20 3 1

Tackles 4,461 5,052

Missed Tackles 540 429

Penalties Conceded 79 96