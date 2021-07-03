The Dragons are out to strengthen their forward pack, with the club reportedly locked in discussions with Origin second-rower Jaydn Su’A.

St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin has been quoted saying he wants to continue strengthening the Dragons’ forward pack, and the addition of Su’A would most certainly do that.

While Su’A played the first 11 games as a starter for South Sydney, he was dropped for Round 12 and came off the bench in Round 14. The edge forward was still picked for Queensland in Game 1.

According to reports made by Michael Carayannis on The Daily Telegraph, the Dragons have tabled a three-year deal to Su’A.

The news comes as the Brisbane Broncos confirmed the signing of Kurt Capewell yesterday, taking them out of the market for an elite second rower.

Since the arrival of Griffin at the club, he has added to the ex-Broncos stocks which already featured Corey Norman and Ben Hunt with the additions of Jack Bird, Josh McGuire and Andrew McCullough. Su’A would take the tally to six. Su’A, however, would join Bird as only the second of that group who didn’t play under the coaching of Griffin when he was in Brisbane between 2011 and 2014.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Christchurch, has 72 NRL appearances to his name for both the Broncos and Rabbitohs, and rapid improvement has seen him become one of the best in the game.

Despite form dropping off this year, his 2020 season saw him run over 100 metres per game and make 21 offloads in 21 games.

Griffin’s desire to increase his forward stocks shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The club have an ageing pack, while leaders like Paul Vaughan have struggled for form this year.

Compare that to the club’s stocks in the backline, with Tyrell Sloan, Cody Ramsey, Jayden Sullivan, Junior Amone, Zac Lomax and the Feagai brothers – both Matt and Max – coming through the system, and it’s night and day.

It’s understood the Rabbitohs will not have the salary cap space to keep Su’A beyond his current contract.

Su’A would be the second signing for the Dragons in recent times, with Cowboys’ and now Origin prop Francis Molo also putting pen to paper with the Red V.