St George Illawarra have named their squad to take on the Eels at Jubilee Stadium this Thursday, with new signing Andrew McCullough named in Anthony Griffin’s 24-man side.

McCullough officially joined the Dragons on Monday after long speculation tied him to a move from Red Hill, signing a deal with the Red V until the end of the 2023 season.

Fellow newcomer from the Broncos Jack Bird has also been named in Griffin’s side to face Parramatta, while Cody Ramsey and Billy Brittain also join the squad after missing the club’s trial match against Cronulla last week.

Prop Eddie Blacker is cleared to face the Eels but will be sidelined for the first three matches of the regular season after being charged with dangerous contact in Cronulla trial match.

Dragons squad to face Parramatta:

Daniel Alvaro, Junior Amone, Jack Bird, Eddie Blacker, Billy Brittain, Luke Chalker Josh Coric, Kaide Ellis, Mat Feagai, Max Feagai, Jackson Ford, Zeik Foster, Jaiyden Hunt, Hayden Lomax, Andrew McCullough, Sitiveni Moceidreke, Cody Ramsey, Charly Runciman, Shaun Sauni-Esau, Tariq Sims, Tyrell Sloan, Jayden Sullivan, Brayden Wiliame, Tyran Wishart.