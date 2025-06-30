The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly landed the signature of Jonah Glover for the 2026 and 2027 NRL seasons.

It's understood the young half has signed a two-year deal with the Dragons' rivals in search of more playing time.

He was formerly linked to the Wests Tigers, but Wide World of Sports' The Mole is now reporting that a deal for him to shuffle across to the Rabbitohs has been done.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dragons, despite flying high in the NSW Cup, have failed to give Glover a debut in first-grade, instead choosing to stick by Kyle Flanagan and Lyhkan King-Togia in recent weeks.

King-Togia replaced Lachlan Ilias earlier in the season, with Ilias and Glover piloting the Red V's reserve grade outfit through an excellent run of form ever since.

While calls from Dragons fans for Glover to debut have been loud, they haven't been answered, and the Red V will now lose him to their long-time rivals at Maroubra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glover's signing to Wayne Bennett's squad will present some intriguing questions, but most notably, it could spell the end of Jayden Sullivan or Lewis Dodd's time at the Rabbitohs.

Sullivan shifted to the Rabbitohs this year from the Wests Tigers on loan, but the joint-venture have made it clear he is free to leave for good if he can find a new contract.

Speculation has suggested Sullivan is in talks over a one-year extension with South Sydney, but that is no guarantee.

Dodd meanwhile has been a bust since signing from the English Super League, barely featuring at first-grade level, and while his management have said South Sydney aren't pushing him out, it could well be that he is chasing a return to England where he would return to playing at the top level every week.

If the duo stay, it would overload South Sydney with halves, given Cody Walker and Jamie Humphreys are also locked in heading into 2026, while the club also have young gun Jye Gray looking for a way into the side, whether at fullback or five-eighth.