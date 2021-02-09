An unnamed NRL coach has reportedly been involved in an altercation with a fellow patron at the races, with the coach man-handled by security following the fracas last week, per Wide World of Sports.

It is understood that the coach in question was allegedly inebriated when the patron accidently collided with them in the bathrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report suggests the coach was aggravated and attempted to provoke a fight with the fellow race-goer, who was apologetic at the time.

Security soon came to diffuse the situation, with one guard divulging the nature of the scenes to WWOS.

“If that was a player, he would have been hauled over the coals, fined and publicly shamed,” they said.

“The coach was arrogant and belligerent and even used the old, ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ line when we escorted him out of the men’s room and told him to cool it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For a guy who is supposed to be a leader of young men, it was very poor form.”

It is understood that the coach’s club have been made aware of the altercation.