Brisbane Broncos star outside back Selwyn Cobbo has seemingly locked away his future, with the NRL's official signing tracker suggesting he has signed until the end of 2029 with the club.

Cobbo's current deal is due to expire at the end of 2025, and his future has been a hot topic of discussion in NRL circles in recent weeks.

Michael Maguire's arrival at the Brisbane Broncos seemed to put any idea of an immediate contract extension on the back-burner, however, the NRL have updated Cobbo's contract status to suggest he is now signed all the way through until the end of 2029.

That would mark a four-year contract extension, although the Broncos are yet to confirm anything of the sort.

Cobbo reportedly would have gained a million dollars per season over a long-term contract on the open market. Signing with the Broncos, who are facing a major salary cap crunch, means he would be unlikely to garner anything of the sort when it comes to money.

The Red Hill-based club have the likes of Reece Walsh, Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Ezra Mam on big deals, have upgraded second-rowers Jordan Riki and Brendan Piakura, and also recently added former St George Illawarra Dragons captain Ben Hunt to their 2025 roster.

They are also in delicate negotiations with Kotoni Staggs which were believed to be well advanced before Christmas. Reports also suggested the Broncos would be unable to retain both Cobbo and Staggs, although new coach Michael Maguire rubbished those suggestions.

Staggs remains signed only until the end of 2025 according to the NRL's signing tracker.

Adding further fuel to the fire was Brisbane's reported signing of winger and centre Grant Anderson from the Melbourne Storm for 2026.

It was believed Cobbo was unlikely to be offered a new deal until the 2025 season was well and truly underway, with other clubs chasing him since November 1 leaving the Broncos at risk of losing their Origin outside back.

Zero Tackle have attempted to contact the Broncos for further comment.