November 1, the day the Dolphins will be able to start signing players, is rapidly approaching, but there is the small matter of a sponsor needing to be signed before that process can begin.

The Dolphins will enter a relatively free Brisbane market, with the Broncos set to be challenged in a one-team town for the first time from the 2023 season after the NRL announced the Dolphins as the 17th team.

Wayne Bennett has already been signed as coach, and the club have been linked with star big names since their initial announcement as the winning expansion bid.

They also have excellent facilities in Redcliffe, and are set to play a majority of their games out of Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, with a handful to be split between Redcliffe and the Sunshine Coast.

The Courier Mail is reporting that the Dolphins will sign outdoor accessories company Adventure Kings as their first jersey sponsor.

The deal is said to run for three years, and will be worth around $5 million, making it one of the richest sponsorship deals in the competition.

It's understood the company, which have Cameron Smith as ambassador, have already signed the deal, with an announcement likely to be made by the club on Wednesday.

The company also runs stores called 4WD Supacentre with stores all around the country and may elect to sponsor under that name. As it stands right now, the company has seven stores in Queensland, five stores in New South Wales, three stores in Western Australia, two stores in Victoria, one store in South Australia and one store in the Australian Capital Territory.

They also have stockists in all states and territories, according to the companies website.

There has long been talk a second Brisbane-based team could impact the Broncos ability corporately, however, the first interstate club to join what was once a New South Wales-only competition have signed with car manufacturer KIA as their primary sponsor until the end of the 2025 season.