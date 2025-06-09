The Dolphins have been hit by a horror double injury blow, with Max Plath and Daniel Saifiti set to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Already reeling from the loss of Tom Gilbert - who should return just weeks out from the finals series - Plath has now suffered an ACL injury, while Saifiti has reportedly has surgery on an MCL injury and will not be able to return.

Multiple outlets are reporting the Dolphins are set to confirm the worst regarding Plath's knee, and have already booked him in to see a surgeon for next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury came during Friday night's monster win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

If the injury is confirmed, it will see him ruled out for anywhere between nine and twelve months, with the forward, who could have been an outsider for Queensland's Origin spot if he stayed fit in recent weeks, instead now set to race the clock for Round 1 next year.

One of the Dolphins' most important players in the middle third of the park, his absence becomes even greater with the NRL Physio reporting Saifiti will miss the remainder of the season too after undergoing surgery on his shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Knights forward arrived at the Redcliffe-based outfit prior to the start of 2024, and has been in strong form for Kristian Woolf's side.

With no return in sight for Thomas Flegler as he attempts to continue his long recovery from nerve damage in the shoulder, it will place plenty of responsibility on a host of other players for the NRL's 17th side.

The mid-season signing of Francis Molo means he will continue to start at prop alongside Felise Kaufusi for the foreseeable future, while the club will be hopeful Ray Stone can start at lock through the coming weeks, with increased responsibility off the bench likely for the likes of Josh Kerr, Mark Nicholls, Connelly Lemuelu and possibly a recall for former Melbourne Storm player Kenneath Bromwich.

The Dolphins clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville next weekend, before making the long trek to Perth where they are hosting the Newcastle Knights in Round 16.