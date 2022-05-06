While their current roster remains thinner than initially hoped for, Wayne Bennett's burgeoning forward pack is reportedly set to be bolstered, with reports that the Redcliffe-based club has obtained the signature of emerging Origin forward, Ryan Jackson.

The under-18 Maroons squad member is currently plying his trade as a prop for Queensland Cup feeder club Wynnum-Manly and will join the likes of Felise Kaufusi, Mark Nicholls and the Bromwich brothers for the 2023 season.

And although an official announcement is yet to be made from Moreton Daily Stadium, AAP journalist George Clarke has claimed the Queenslander is set to ink a three-year deal with the expansion franchise.

Dolphins expected to announce another good young Queenslander - prop Ryan Jackson will join on 3yr #nrl deal from Wynnum-Manly. Now they just need a halfback… — George Clarke (@GLR_Clarke) May 6, 2022

Jackson was named in Guy Williams' 30-member squad late last month and will take part in the pathway program designed to identify and develop future Maroons.

Having gained Meninga Cup experience with the Seagulls across the course of the 2021 season, Jackson has tasted senior-level footy this year - coming off the bench for the Kougari Oval side in last weekend's 40-12 victory over the Brisbane Tigers.

The youngster has proven winning credentials, having helped St Laurence's College in South Brisbane claim a competition victory in the 15-man code last year.