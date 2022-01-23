The Dolphin shave signed South Sydney's Mark Nicholls on a two-year deal.

Nicholls will join coach Wayne Bennett who he played under at the Rabbitohs. Bennett had promised not to poach any of his former players, but Souths are willing to let Nicholls out of his contract.

The Courier Mail is reporting that Nicholls will join the Dolphins for their opening season in 2023 to play under Bennett, who made him captain for one game last season.

The news is a welcome boost for the expansion team who announced the acquisition of Storm forward Jesse Bromwich on another two-year deal.

Bromwich is seen as a potential leader at the Dolphins with the New Zealander a chance to be named the inaugural skipper of the club.

The duo will join Melbourne's Felise Kaufusi, Eels forward Ray Stone, Broncos flyer Jamayne Isaako and young gun Valynce Te Whare at the club in 2023.