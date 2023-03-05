After emerging as a late contender, the Brisbane Broncos are borderline favourites to snare David Fifita for 2024 - it's just a matter of how much of a pay cut the Queenslander will cop.

Originally a two-horse race between Canberra and the Gold Coast, Fifita's eagerness to remain in Queensland has ruled the Raiders out of the contest for his signature, despite offering the highest offer at a reported $900,000 per season.

Regardless of where the second-rower ends up, he'll be taking a significant pay cut for next season, with the Tongan international currently earning $1.25 million each season at the Titans.

Fifita is reportedly keen to link up with his former club, it's just a matter of whether they can afford it.

“The information I'm getting is Dave wants to go back,” journalist Brent Read said on Triple M.

“The issue is Brisbane will have the money, it's whether they have the money to mount a competitive offer to get Dave back. They've got keep money for Haas and Carrigan to extend their deals.

“I think this week is going to be really significant on the David Fifita front, in terms of what Brisbane put on the table, how serious they are and how serious Dave is. If Dave is serious about coming back to Brisbane, he's going to have to take less money to do it.

“That'll give Brisbane an indication of how serious Dave is. Wherever he goes it's a significant pay cut but the pay cut is more significant at Brisbane.

“I think Brisbane want to see a genuine indication from David that he wants to come back and if that's the case they'll get serious about it.”

The Broncos had a small fortune set aside to retain Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth, however with the duo committing to the Dolphins for 2024, the Broncos have cash to splash.

However, both Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan are off-contract at the end of next season, meaning the club's priority will be locking up the middle forwards long-term after they combined for nearly 400 running metres against Penrith.

Brent Read confirmed it was a two-horse race once more.

“We all thought it was a straight shootout between Canberra and the Gold Coast as to what he would do,” Read said.

“Now in the background Brisbane have been kept up to date on developments with Dave and his contractual situation beyond this year. They weren't in a position to make a play for him at the money he was at, talking over $900,000 a year was on the table for Fifita.

“But after Flegler and Farnworth made the decisions to leave, Brisbane have sort of quietly in the background entered the discussion for Dave Fifita.

“I think Dave was close to make a decision but the Brisbane situation has sort of delayed things a little bit. I think Canberra are resigned to not having Dave there because they were also interested in his partner Shaylee Bent and she has told them she's not coming to Canberra and Shaylee has delayed her decision until Dave has made a decision.

“The indication from that is it's now a shootout between Gold Coast and Brisbane.”

Fifita will face the Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon, and will look to make a decision in the coming weeks.