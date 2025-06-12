After a sensational last six months in the club's pathways system, Sydney Roosters prospect Darcy Smith has opened up on his rugby league journey and NRL aspirations.

Over the last few seasons, the Sydney Roosters have had several special talents emerge from their pathways system, headlined by Robert Toia, who made his Origin debut for the Queensland Maroons after only ten matches.

After losing several experienced forwards over the past 24 months, a new breed of rookies has taken their place and are slowly making a name for themselves, such as Blake Steep, Salesi Foketi, Siua Wong and the Va'a brothers - De La Salle and Xavier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another player who has begun making a name for himself at the club is Darcy Smith, who was recently named the Player of the Match in the 2025 U18S clash between City and Country, in which he was named captain of the City side.

Compared to Boyd Cordner, Smith is regarded as one of the best young forwards under the age of 18, not only at the Roosters but also in the game of rugby league.

RELATED: Rookie Watch: Top 100 young players yet to play NRL: 50-41

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the 2023 Andrew Johns Cup premiership side with Isaac Fotu-Moala and Jai Callaghan, Smith is coming off a stellar last six months that saw him play a crucial role in the Roosters winning the SG Ball Cup title and was later awarded the club's Best Forward award in the U19s competition.

"When I was young, nothing really went my way with footy, and then I just grounded it out and found my way into the Roosters system, and they gave me a chance," Smith told Zero Tackle about his rugby league journey.

"All I've wanted since I was a kid (is to play NRL), and that'd mean the world to me playing for the Roosters one day when I'm older.

"It'd mean everything to my family, too. I wouldn't be here without them and wouldn't be able to do what I can do if it wasn't for my parents."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Short Ball (@theshortball_)

An elite ball-runner, he scored seven tries in the SG Ball Cup. He also excelled in the Grand Final against the Eels, breaking through multiple defenders on several occasions, illustrating that he can perform at the highest level.

Idolising Anthony Minichiello, Smith was granted the prestigious opportunity to be named captain of the U18s City team due to his expert leadership abilities both on and off the field.

"It was pretty scary being captain because I'm not the best at talking in front of people, but the coaches had the confidence in me doing the job and leading the boys," Smith added.