Brisbane board member Darren Lockyer has confirmed to Nine News that Melbourne halfback Brodie Croft will join the Broncos on a three-year deal.
Croft has played 39 games for the Storm across his four-year career, and is set to be released from the Storm’s roster in order to join Brisbane.
“It’s been talked about for a little while now. It’s signed, sealed and delivered – Brodie is coming for three years and I think he’s going to be a great addition to the squad,” Lockyer told Nine News.
Croft will add some much-needed halfback expertise to the halves positions, after the Broncos ran with a pairing of Darius Boyd and Jake Turpin for the majority of the second half of the season.
Up-and-coming halfback Tom Dearden will likely need to sit behind Croft and continue to fine-tune his skills, with Lockyer confirming the club still has plans for the 18-year-old.
“We’ve got big [plans] for Tom Dearden. He’s only 18, he’s still learning,” Lockyer said.
“He’ll be part of the mix as well, and he’s another option. But he’s a good kid with a great attitude and he’ll be around the place.”
Was hoping my Warriors could pick him up on a good rate from under your noses but that’s fine.
Broncos should move and keep Darius Boyd in the backs as a centre or winger, and should get rid of Jack Bird (most likely back to the Dragons).
1. Milford
2. Oates
3. Boyd
4. Staggs
5. Issako
6. Deardon
7. Croft
8. Haas
9. McCullogh
10. Lodge
11. Fifita
12. Pangai Jr
13. Carrigan
14. Turpin
15. Ofahungue
16. Fleger
17. Glenn
Kahu Arthurs Coates and Perese all reserve backs
Once Bird is gone you can bring in some back up forwards. Maybe Keegan Hipgrave and Luke Bateman
Why was he hooked in his last game? If Bellamy can’t get him to sing from the same hymn book as the rest of the team I don’t think anyone can. Having said that the Broncs desperately need a half and there aren’t any spare ones around. Boyd to Qld Cup please.
I guess its the right step in the right direction signing a actual half back, but have a lot of doubts over the broncos game management & experience/leadership. Cant see a spot for boyd in this squad.
1.milf
2.oates
3.bird
4.staggs
5.isaako
6.dearden or Sullivan (was impressed)
7.croft
8.hass
9.macca
10.lodge
11.glenn (c)
12.fifita
13.Pangai
Turpin
Carriagan
Joe O
Flegler
Note: Macca & milf last chance both looking tired & slow. Milford looks lazy & doesnt seem to care.
I’m a big fan of Jack Bird back to the Dragons think it’s good for him, the dragons and the broncos books.
However if they keep Bird maybe Bird or Milford move back into five eight, the other starts at fullback and at centre Kahu or Boyd
1. Milford/Bird
2. Oates
3. Boyd/Kahu
4. Staggs
5. Issako
6. Milford/Bird
7. Croft
I know and I understand why people are hating on Darius he was terrible last year but I think he would do well at centre or on the wing. Less pressure and can still pass the ball well. Plus he does have a lot of leadership and experience
swa9, I wouldn’t mind Bird back at the Dragons.
But I can’t see that happening as he knows his next contract is going to be way down on the current one so will ride that out for as long as possible
The Buy Buy Broncos are at it again. They have signed 250 kiwi kids and buying a bus load of players from outside Qld. What happened to the famous Brisbane nursery? And all these signings fit under their Salary cap Beach Umbrella.