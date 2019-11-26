Brisbane board member Darren Lockyer has confirmed to Nine News that Melbourne halfback Brodie Croft will join the Broncos on a three-year deal.

Croft has played 39 games for the Storm across his four-year career, and is set to be released from the Storm’s roster in order to join Brisbane.

“It’s been talked about for a little while now. It’s signed, sealed and delivered – Brodie is coming for three years and I think he’s going to be a great addition to the squad,” Lockyer told Nine News.

Croft will add some much-needed halfback expertise to the halves positions, after the Broncos ran with a pairing of Darius Boyd and Jake Turpin for the majority of the second half of the season.

Up-and-coming halfback Tom Dearden will likely need to sit behind Croft and continue to fine-tune his skills, with Lockyer confirming the club still has plans for the 18-year-old.

“We’ve got big [plans] for Tom Dearden. He’s only 18, he’s still learning,” Lockyer said.

“He’ll be part of the mix as well, and he’s another option. But he’s a good kid with a great attitude and he’ll be around the place.”