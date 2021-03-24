Cowboys vs Titans – Round 3, 2021

2021-03-28T07:15:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Match Summary
Cowboys
Titans
Team Stats
Cowboys
Titans
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs333
All Run Metres2868
Line Breaks2
Offloads15
Kick Metres726
40/200
Tackles713
Missed Tackles71
Penalties Conceded10
Errors31
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Jamal Fogarty
|10
|Valentine Holmes
|10
|David Fifita
|8
|Jarrod Wallace
|4
|Coen Hess
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamal Fogarty
|5
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|AJ Brimson
|0
|Reece Robson
|0
|Francis Molo
|0
Top Try Scorer
|David Fifita
|2
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
|Coen Hess
|1
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|1
|Erin Clark
|1
Top Try Assists
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
|Erin Clark
|1
|Jake Clifford
|1
|Anthony Don
|1
Top Run Metres
|Corey Thompson
|382
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|288
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|288
|Scott Drinkwater
|281
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|264
Top Linebreaks
|Corey Thompson
|3
|David Fifita
|2
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|1
Top Offloads
|Esan Marsters
|5
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|4
|David Fifita
|3
|Phillip Sami
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|3
Top Tackles
|Mitchell Dunn
|83
|Mitch Rein
|79
|Reece Robson
|69
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|69
|Reuben Cotter
|63
Top Missed Tackles
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|13
|Coen Hess
|12
|Ashley Taylor
|10
|Esan Marsters
|9
|Mitchell Dunn
|7
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Fifita
|13
|Corey Thompson
|12
|Esan Marsters
|6
|Michael Morgan
|6
|Valentine Holmes
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
|Erin Clark
|1
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Mitch Rein
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Jamal Fogarty
|652
|Michael Morgan
|269
|Scott Drinkwater
|260
|Ashley Taylor
|254
|Jake Clifford
|179
Top Penalties
|Michael Morgan
|3
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Reece Robson
|1
Top Errors
|AJ Brimson
|5
|Kyle Feldt
|5
|Patrick Herbert
|4
|Jake Clifford
|4
|Coen Hess
|3
Team Lists
Cowboys
Titans
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Preview
Injury Report
North Queensland
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Tom Gilbert
|Leg
|Round 4
|Kyle Feldt
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Jason Taumalolo
|Hand
|Round 6
Gold Coast
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brian Kelly
|Hand
|Round 5
|Ashley Taylor
|Hand
|Round 5
Previous 5 Games
North Queensland
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|20/3/21
|Dragons
|L 18 - 25
|13/3/21
|Panthers
|L 24 - 0
|24/9/20
|Broncos
|W 16 - 32
|18/9/20
|Panthers
|L 12 - 32
|13/9/20
|Storm
|L 36 - 20
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|19/3/21
|Broncos
|W 28 - 16
|13/3/21
|Warriors
|L 19 - 6
|25/9/20
|Knights
|W 36 - 6
|19/9/20
|Sea Eagles
|W 24 - 42
|12/9/20
|Broncos
|W 18 - 6