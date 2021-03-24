Cowboys vs Titans – Round 3, 2021

2021-03-28T07:15:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysTitans
Cowboys
Titans
Match Summary

Cowboys

Titans

 

Team Stats

Cowboys

Titans

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

333
368

All Run Metres

2868
3458

Line Breaks

2
9

Offloads

15
24

Kick Metres

726
985

40/20

0
0

Tackles

713
688

Missed Tackles

71
56

Penalties Conceded

10
8

Errors

31
30

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Jamal Fogarty10
Valentine Holmes10
David Fifita8
Jarrod Wallace4
Coen Hess4

Top Goal Kicker

Jamal Fogarty5
Valentine Holmes3
AJ Brimson0
Reece Robson0
Francis Molo0

Top Try Scorer

David Fifita2
Jarrod Wallace1
Coen Hess1
Jaimin Jolliffe1
Erin Clark1

Top Try Assists

AJ Brimson1
Tyrone Peachey1
Erin Clark1
Jake Clifford1
Anthony Don1

Top Runs

Corey Thompson32
Scott Drinkwater32
Esan Marsters31
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui31
Moeaki Fotuaika28

Top Run Metres

Corey Thompson382
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui288
Moeaki Fotuaika288
Scott Drinkwater281
Jaimin Jolliffe264

Top Linebreaks

Corey Thompson3
David Fifita2
AJ Brimson1
Jarrod Wallace1
Jaimin Jolliffe1

Top Offloads

Esan Marsters5
Moeaki Fotuaika4
David Fifita3
Phillip Sami3
Patrick Herbert3

Top Tackles

Mitchell Dunn83
Mitch Rein79
Reece Robson69
Moeaki Fotuaika69
Reuben Cotter63

Top Missed Tackles

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui13
Coen Hess12
Ashley Taylor10
Esan Marsters9
Mitchell Dunn7

Top Tackle Breaks

David Fifita13
Corey Thompson12
Esan Marsters6
Michael Morgan6
Valentine Holmes5

Top Linebreak Assists

AJ Brimson1
Tyrone Peachey1
Erin Clark1
Brian Kelly1
Mitch Rein1

Top Kick Metres

Jamal Fogarty652
Michael Morgan269
Scott Drinkwater260
Ashley Taylor254
Jake Clifford179

Top Penalties

Michael Morgan3
Kyle Feldt3
Patrick Herbert2
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow2
Reece Robson1

Top Errors

AJ Brimson5
Kyle Feldt5
Patrick Herbert4
Jake Clifford4
Coen Hess3

Team Lists

Cowboys

Titans

1Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
3Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
4Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
6Michael MorganMichael Morgan
7Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9Reece RobsonReece Robson
10Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 
14Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
16Corey JensenCorey Jensen
17Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
 
18Justin O'NeillJustin O'Neill
19Shane WrightShane Wright
20Peter HolaPeter Hola
21Ben HamptonBen Hampton
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson1
Anthony DonAnthony Don2
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami3
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert4
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson5
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein9
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
David FifitaDavid Fifita12
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui13
 
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey14
Sam LisoneSam Lisone15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe16
Erin ClarkErin Clark17
 
Beau FermorBeau Fermor18
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese19
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre20
Sam StoneSam Stone21

Preview

Injury Report

North Queensland

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Tom GilbertLegRound 4
Kyle FeldtSuspensionRound 5
Jason TaumaloloHandRound 6

Gold Coast

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Brian KellyHandRound 5
Ashley TaylorHandRound 5

Previous 5 Games

North Queensland

DATE OPP RESULT
20/3/21DragonsL 18 - 25
13/3/21PanthersL 24 - 0
24/9/20BroncosW 16 - 32
18/9/20PanthersL 12 - 32
13/9/20StormL 36 - 20

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
19/3/21BroncosW 28 - 16
13/3/21WarriorsL 19 - 6
25/9/20KnightsW 36 - 6
19/9/20Sea EaglesW 24 - 42
12/9/20BroncosW 18 - 6
 