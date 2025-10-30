Heading into November 1, the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys are reportedly yet to open contract extension talks with two international star wingers who are bound to attract interest from rival teams.

After finishing near the bottom of the NRL ladder, Todd Payten will need to make several changes this off-season if he intends to keep his job as head coach of the Cowboys.

While he has already brought in Reed Mahoney from the Canterbury Bulldogs and has been linked with the likes of Jonah Pezet, Payten's full attention will now turn to retention as the start of November 1 approaches.

However, reports from News Corp indicate that the North Queensland Cowboys are yet to begin talks with six-time QLD Maroons representative and two-time Australian Kangaroos winger Murray Taulagi over a new deal.

Off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season, Taulagi is the best Cowboys player who can speak with rivals from November 1 and is currently in the prime of his career.

Since his introduction into the NRL arena in 2019, the 26-year-old has scored 61 tries in 108 matches and is bound to attract a ton of interest from rival teams if his playing future isn't sorted soon.

Meanwhile, the publication reports that the Cronulla Sharks have also yet to open contract talks with Tongan international Sione Katoa, who has scored 83 tries in 128 matches for the club since his debut in 2018.

One of 16 Sharks players who will enter the open market, Katoa's uncertain future follows reports that centre Jesse Ramien is set to be squeezed out of the club and has already been given permission to speak with rivals.

Despite being under contract for another 12 months at a salary of around $500,000 a season, Ramien has already attracted the interest of at least six teams in the NRL, with one being the Gold Coast Titans, who are eager to reshuffle their back-line under new coach Josh Hannay.

A four-time Indigenous All-Stars representative and member of the Prime Minister's XIII side in 2018, the 28-year-old has played 170 matches in the NRL since his debut in 2017 - 143 with the Sharks and 17 with the Newcastle Knights.