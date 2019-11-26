Cowboys coach Paul Green has kept the door ajar about the club signing Roosters fullback Latrell Mitchell.
The addition of Valentine Holmes on a lucrative six-year deal seemingly ruled North Queensland out of the race for Mitchell’s signature.
However, Green told Fox Sports on Monday that the Cowboys remain in talks with the wantaway Chooks star.
“That wasn’t wasting anyone’s time,” he said.
“We were upfront with all parties about the situation with Valentine, so they knew about that.
“Those conversations with Latrell are still ongoing.
“What it was, was what it was. We weren’t playing any games there.”
Asked whether or not the Cowboys legitimately have room for both Mitchell and Holmes, Green responded: “I think signing Val is a pretty big story for the club so I’d probably prefer to stay on that.
“I think it’s great news for Val, rugby league and the Cowboys.
“We’ve got some depth, which is a good thing, and that keeps the players on their toes and keeps them training hard. It’s a perfect fit for the Cowboys.”
The question remains, will Mitchell be able to fit into the Cowboys plans too?
Who isn’t keeping the door ajar on signing Mitchell?
Who isn’t keeping the door ajar on signing Mitchell?
Roosters
Melbourne
Warriors
and probably a lot more.
Theres no way Cowboys will fit Mitchell in as well as Holmes.
Tigers would be best fit and strongest chance of him winning another title with a second club.
Titans need a star player but can’t see him going there. Asiata would fit in well and make an even stronger pack.
Id say Sharks dont have door ajar for anyone. If anything their door is wide open for 1 or 2 more players to go the way of Capewell.
Also, even if the Cowbies did get mitchell as well, wouldnt that be a major problem? Since Holmes & mitchell both have their sights on fullback?
I’d put money on him going to Souths.
That little birdie who loves lying through his beak, has just told me Soufths are 100% out of the picture. Bennett knows the trouble Mitchell has been causing at the Roosters, as footy training gossips travels fast these days and like the jersey seller, wants know disruptions at the rabbit dump.
Saints are preparing an offer but Mitchell will see what the Gold Coast will offer him first. That little Birdie said if it is 1.1 million then its a done deal. Winfield Reds all round cousie.
It would be surprising if Cowboys can afford Mitchell after the mega deal they did for Holmes.
I wouldn’t mind Mitchell at Saints, with Widdop off the books, they could release Lafai and Aitken and fit him in easily at $1m
1) Mitchell
2) Saab
3) Sailor
4) Lomax
5) Pearson/Peirera/Ravalawa
Can’t see it happening with McGregor a turn off for big names however.
@daffy – I always love your Saints proposed teams, but as you say I can’t see it happening while Mary is still around.
In fact I see the opposite happening with the young guns leaving with Mary hanging on for dear life.
Mitchell has said he wants to retire no later than age 30 so he will grab as much cash as he can now and go to the highest bidder. Why else would he knock back roosters $800k just to play fullback? Yeah nah.
1. Drinkwater
2. Holmes
Or
1. Holmes
Drinkwater reserve grade ?
1 Drinkwater
2 Holmes
3 Masters
4 Mitchell
5 Feldt
6 Morgan
7 Clifford
8 McLean
9 Robson
10 Mcquire
11 Cooper
12 Wright
13 Taumalolo
14 Hess
15 Asiata
16 Jensen
17 Molo
Genuine contenders with that team?
Lets be realistic. The Cowboys no way in the world can squeeze Mitchell in.
There was a story elsewhere that they are trying to sell off their cult hero hooker Glanville to raise the cash of a mil. He is not even worth half a mil so they can’t possibly fit Mitchell in.
Cant see Mitchell going to the Tigers or he would have signed by now. Tell you the truth Mitchell is carrying on like a little flaunting woman P.R1CK teaser at the local Disco.
Bwahahahahahahaha
I’m hearing that he is willing to take a pay cut and play centre for the Cowboys just so he can escape his mobs bombardment of his mind.
Poor lad thinks he can run away from himself. Now the boy is all confused and forgot why he wanted to leave the Roosters in the first place. To be honest, I hope the young nut ends up at Souless Souths.