Cowboys coach Paul Green has kept the door ajar about the club signing Roosters fullback Latrell Mitchell.

The addition of Valentine Holmes on a lucrative six-year deal seemingly ruled North Queensland out of the race for Mitchell’s signature.

However, Green told Fox Sports on Monday that the Cowboys remain in talks with the wantaway Chooks star.

“That wasn’t wasting anyone’s time,” he said.

“We were upfront with all parties about the situation with Valentine, so they knew about that.

“Those conversations with Latrell are still ongoing.

“What it was, was what it was. We weren’t playing any games there.”

Asked whether or not the Cowboys legitimately have room for both Mitchell and Holmes, Green responded: “I think signing Val is a pretty big story for the club so I’d probably prefer to stay on that.

“I think it’s great news for Val, rugby league and the Cowboys.

“We’ve got some depth, which is a good thing, and that keeps the players on their toes and keeps them training hard. It’s a perfect fit for the Cowboys.”

The question remains, will Mitchell be able to fit into the Cowboys plans too?