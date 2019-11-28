Despite interest in the move North Queensland football boss Peter Parr says several players would need to be offloaded fro them to bring in Latrell Mitchell.

It was suggested that hooker Jake Granville could leave the club, freeing up some money for the move but Parr said that even if Granville left, the Cowboys still wouldn’t have enough money to make a realistic offer for Mitchell.

“And that is where it all gets complex,” Parr said, speaking to Sky Sports Radio. “When you are talking about someone like Latrell, you are talking about multiple years in the deal and whether you need to shift players. “Then you have to work out how that affects you culturally and if you have still have enough money. “So there are a lot of conversations to be had.