Floggings, thrillers and upsets. Oh my! Magic Round lived up to its name in producing one of the greatest passes of all-time among a brilliant round of football.

A host of upsets have shaken up the power rankings yet again. Where does your team land after Round 10?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 2)

Penrith emerged from the most anticipated fixture of the season as the undisputed number one team in the competition. They were in a different world to the undermanned Storm.

Viliame Kikau, Izack Tago and Tylan May are absolutely tearing up their side of the field. Jarome Luai had his best game of the season adding to that lethal left side.

Bouncing back in the biggest way from their loss to the Eels, Penrith are now clear competition leaders and title favourites.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (3)

I'm officially giving the Cowboys the respect they have earned. They are a brilliant football side who are firing on all cylinders.

They absolutely played the Tigers off the park. Murray Taulagi laid on one of the greatest try assists of all time in setting Scott Drinkwater up for a highlight reel try.

Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai are powering into Origin contention. Both halves are playing well beyond expectation in a system designed around them.

3. Melbourne Storm (2)

In the past seven days the Storm lost Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jahrome Hughes and a huge game to Penrith. Cameron Munster's post game comments summed it up, they just weren't good enough.

Tyran Wishart struggled after his late move to fullback while Cooper Johns was well off the pace. For the first time in years the Storm struggled when missing star players.

The Storm travel to North Queensland this weekend with their star halfback back on deck and should present a much different performance against the Cowboys.

4. Brisbane Broncos (7)

The second side to continue to defy expectation is the Brisbane Broncos. Adam Reynolds has this team playing like a side destined for Final's Footy.

They put forward the best performance of Magic Weekend in tearing the Sea Eagles to shreds. 38-0! How is that even possible in this day and age?

Selwyn Cobbo scored a hatty and has Origin in his near future. Corey Oates also crossed for a double furthering his own Origin chances.

5. Parramatta Eels (5)

Parramatta couldn't replicate their heroics from last week and fell short against the Roosters. This despite Isaiah Papali'i and Mitch Moses putting in near flawless games.

They started slowly in both halves, conceding tries inside three minutes of each kick-off. I can't imagine that went over well in the sheds.

They threatened late but an unlucky decision saw them concede a match-losing penalty goal.

6. Sydney Roosters (9)

Do you hear that? That is the sound of the Roosters roaring back. They were very good against a side fresh off ending the Panthers' win streak.

James Tedesco is back to his very best. Luke Keary had his best game of the season while his partnership with Sam Walker finally clicked.

Joseph Suaalii is showing signs of becoming the superstar we all knew he would. They set up a monster clash against the Panthers this weekend.

7. Cronulla Sharks (4)

The Sharks have now produced two dire performances across three weeks. They were awful against the Raiders on Sunday.

Moving Nicho Hynes out of the halves was a monumental mistake. Sione Katoa is having a brilliant season but he had a day to forget.

Truthfully there wasn't much to like here from the Sharks perspective. They'll want to move on quickly.

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (11)

The Bunnies ultimately escaped with a win on Saturday afternoon but it felt like a loss such was their awful second half. They looked as though they were actively trying to lose.

Taane Milne scored an early double and looked to have set the Bunnies en route to a huge win. Tevita Tatola, Damian Cook and Cody Walker had an incredible first 60 minutes.

The Bunnies completely switched off after 60 minutes and escaped from a game they once led 26-0.

9. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

If this were a week to week ranking, Manly would be 16th by an absolute mile. They were awful on Friday night and should have been made to walk home.

Tom Trbojevic looks to be playing on one leg. The fact he topped the metres list for Manly, when very clearly not at 100 per cent, is embarrassing.

They ran for 1,234 metres while allowing over 2,000. Awful. Absolutely awful.

10. New Zealand Warriors (8)

A brilliant second half fightback largely masked over a horror early performance against the Bunnies. If this game went another five minutes they probably win this game.

Reece Walsh and Daejarn Asi played brilliantly but this Warriors side really need Shaun Johnson at his best to win these close games.

Marcelo Montoya was very good on return. Tohu Harris looked brilliant in his short return from injury. That first half though. Not good!

11. Canberra Raiders (13)

If it weren't for the red hot Broncos the Raiders would have been the performers of the week. They absolutely smashed the hapless Sharks.

Joseph Tapine and Josh Papalii exposed the Sharks middles. Zac Woolford set Suncorp alight in the sunshine. Hard to believe he's the same player who was playing for Glebe a few weeks ago.

This was an incredible win considering they had 12-or-less players for 30 minutes.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (10)

The Dragons dropped a game they probably should have won on Saturday in golden point. Unfortunately Tyrell Sloan had a difficult return to First Grade.

Ben Hunt tried his very best to carry his side to a win but errors at the worst times and a blunt attack cost them dearly.

After two straight losses, the Dragons need to bounce back. They have a very winnable game against the Warriors this weekend back at Kogarah.

13. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans banked two valuable competition points via an 88th minute try to Jamayne Isaako. The game was less than stellar but what a finish!

Jayden Campbell had arguably his career-best performance upon his return. 266 metres and 13 tackle breaks prove just how hard he was to contain. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui had an unforgettable game, both good and bad.

To say the Gold Coast needed this is a huge understatement.

14. Wests Tigers (12)

The Tigers have crashed back to reality over the past three weeks. They weren't even in the discussion on Sunday night against the Cowboys.

Junior Tupou was superb on debut, crossing for a try and taking part in the most exciting moments for the Tigers. Jackson Hastings was again his sides best.

The Tigers will play without Luke Brooks this weekend due to injury. They do welcome Brent Naden in after his release from the Dogs.

15. Newcastle Knights (16)

The Knights are back in the winners circle. It has been seven long weeks but the 16-6 win over the Dogs has them back on track. It wasn't great but it was all about the win here.

David Klemmer monstered the middle with over 200 metres in a best on ground performance. Mitchell Barnett was huge on his return from suspension.

Newcastle need to be at their very best to get a winning streak going as they will play the Broncos this Thursday night.

16. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (14)

The Bulldogs have endured a horror week. They were beaten by the last-placed Knights and lost their coach in farcical circumstances.

They do have a chance to move forward quickly as they play the equally out of form Tigers this week. With an interim coach they surely have to come out firing.

Fans best move forward as their efforts against the Knights were dire.