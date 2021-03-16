Cowboys vs Dragons – Round 2, 2021

2021-03-20T08:35:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysDragons
Cowboys
Dragons
KICK OFF
 
2021-03-20T08:35:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysDragons

Match Summary

Cowboys

Dragons

 

Team Stats

Cowboys

Dragons

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

143
159

All Run Metres

1293
1521

Line Breaks

1
1

Offloads

5
9

Kick Metres

364
441

40/20

0
0

Tackles

383
398

Missed Tackles

42
42

Penalties Conceded

7
3

Errors

18
15

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Zac Lomax6
Adam Clune4
Mikaele Ravalawa4
Matthew Dufty4
Coen Hess0

Top Goal Kicker

Zac Lomax3
Coen Hess0
Tyrell Fuimaono0
Brayden Wiliame0
Kyle Feldt0

Top Try Scorer

Adam Clune1
Mikaele Ravalawa1
Matthew Dufty1
Coen Hess0
Tyrell Fuimaono0

Top Try Assists

Ben Hunt2
Coen Hess0
Tyrell Fuimaono0
Brayden Wiliame0
Kyle Feldt0

Top Runs

Paul Vaughan17
Mikaele Ravalawa16
Ben Hunt15
Kyle Feldt14
Jack Bird14

Top Run Metres

Paul Vaughan208
Matthew Dufty159
Mikaele Ravalawa132
Jack Bird129
Ben Hunt119

Top Linebreaks

Josh McGuire1
Matthew Dufty1
Coen Hess0
Tyrell Fuimaono0
Brayden Wiliame0

Top Offloads

Tyrell Fuimaono2
Ben Hunt2
Jack Bird2
Trent Merrin1
Josh McGuire1

Top Tackles

Andrew McCullough64
Reece Robson45
Mitchell Dunn45
Tyrell Fuimaono36
Daniel Alvaro35

Top Missed Tackles

Tariq Sims8
Jack Bird7
Coen Hess6
Esan Marsters6
Adam Clune5

Top Tackle Breaks

Matthew Dufty7
Blake Lawrie6
Paul Vaughan5
Trent Merrin3
Valentine Holmes3

Top Linebreak Assists

Ben Hunt1
Coen Hess0
Tyrell Fuimaono0
Brayden Wiliame0
Kyle Feldt0

Top Kick Metres

Ben Hunt337
Jake Clifford166
Michael Morgan147
Adam Clune78
Scott Drinkwater44

Top Penalties

Kyle Feldt2
Michael Morgan2
Blake Lawrie1
Andrew McCullough1
Jake Clifford1

Top Errors

Kyle Feldt5
Jake Clifford4
Matthew Dufty3
Zac Lomax3
Tariq Sims2

Team Lists

Cowboys

Dragons

1Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
4Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
6Michael MorganMichael Morgan
7Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9Reece RobsonReece Robson
10Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 
14Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
16Corey JensenCorey Jensen
17Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 
18Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
19Shane WrightShane Wright
20Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
21Ben HamptonBen Hampton
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty1
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey2
Jack BirdJack Bird3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Corey NormanCorey Norman6
Ben HuntBen Hunt7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie8
Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan10
Josh KerrJosh Kerr11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims12
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono13
 
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili14
Trent MerrinTrent Merrin15
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro16
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame17
 
Adam CluneAdam Clune18
Kaide EllisKaide Ellis19
Jackson FordJackson Ford20
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira21

Preview

Injury Report

North Queensland

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Tom GilbertLegRound 4

St George Illawarra

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Cameron McInnesACLNext Season
Corey NormanSuspensionRound 2
Eddie BlackerSuspensionRound 4
Jayden SullivanHamstringRound 6

Previous 5 Games

North Queensland

DATE OPP RESULT
13/3/21PanthersL 24 - 0
24/9/20BroncosW 16 - 32
18/9/20PanthersL 12 - 32
13/9/20StormL 36 - 20
6/9/20DragonsW 23 - 22

St George Illawarra

DATE OPP RESULT
14/3/21SharksL 18 - 32
27/9/20StormW 30 - 22
20/9/20KnightsL 42 - 18
12/9/20RaidersL 8 - 37
6/9/20CowboysL 23 - 22
 