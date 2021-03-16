Cowboys vs Dragons – Round 2, 2021

2021-03-20T08:35:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Match Summary
Cowboys
Dragons
Team Stats
Cowboys
Dragons
All Runs143
All Run Metres1293
Line Breaks1
Offloads5
Kick Metres364
40/200
Tackles383
Missed Tackles42
Penalties Conceded7
Errors18
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Zac Lomax
|6
|Adam Clune
|4
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|4
|Matthew Dufty
|4
|Coen Hess
|0
Top Goal Kicker
|Zac Lomax
|3
|Coen Hess
|0
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|0
|Brayden Wiliame
|0
|Kyle Feldt
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Adam Clune
|1
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|1
|Coen Hess
|0
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|0
Top Try Assists
|Ben Hunt
|2
|Coen Hess
|0
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|0
|Brayden Wiliame
|0
|Kyle Feldt
|0
Top Runs
|Paul Vaughan
|17
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|16
|Ben Hunt
|15
|Kyle Feldt
|14
|Jack Bird
|14
Top Run Metres
|Paul Vaughan
|208
|Matthew Dufty
|159
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|132
|Jack Bird
|129
|Ben Hunt
|119
Top Linebreaks
|Josh McGuire
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|1
|Coen Hess
|0
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|0
|Brayden Wiliame
|0
Top Offloads
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|2
|Ben Hunt
|2
|Jack Bird
|2
|Trent Merrin
|1
|Josh McGuire
|1
Top Tackles
|Andrew McCullough
|64
|Reece Robson
|45
|Mitchell Dunn
|45
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|36
|Daniel Alvaro
|35
Top Missed Tackles
|Tariq Sims
|8
|Jack Bird
|7
|Coen Hess
|6
|Esan Marsters
|6
|Adam Clune
|5
Top Tackle Breaks
|Matthew Dufty
|7
|Blake Lawrie
|6
|Paul Vaughan
|5
|Trent Merrin
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Ben Hunt
|1
|Coen Hess
|0
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|0
|Brayden Wiliame
|0
|Kyle Feldt
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Ben Hunt
|337
|Jake Clifford
|166
|Michael Morgan
|147
|Adam Clune
|78
|Scott Drinkwater
|44
Top Penalties
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Michael Morgan
|2
|Blake Lawrie
|1
|Andrew McCullough
|1
|Jake Clifford
|1
Top Errors
|Kyle Feldt
|5
|Jake Clifford
|4
|Matthew Dufty
|3
|Zac Lomax
|3
|Tariq Sims
|2
Team Lists
Cowboys
Dragons
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Preview
Injury Report
North Queensland
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Tom Gilbert
|Leg
|Round 4
St George Illawarra
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Cameron McInnes
|ACL
|Next Season
|Corey Norman
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Eddie Blacker
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Jayden Sullivan
|Hamstring
|Round 6
Previous 5 Games
North Queensland
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|13/3/21
|Panthers
|L 24 - 0
|24/9/20
|Broncos
|W 16 - 32
|18/9/20
|Panthers
|L 12 - 32
|13/9/20
|Storm
|L 36 - 20
|6/9/20
|Dragons
|W 23 - 22
St George Illawarra
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|14/3/21
|Sharks
|L 18 - 32
|27/9/20
|Storm
|W 30 - 22
|20/9/20
|Knights
|L 42 - 18
|12/9/20
|Raiders
|L 8 - 37
|6/9/20
|Cowboys
|L 23 - 22