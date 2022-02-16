The Cowboys have received a welcome boost ahead of their opening trial contest following the news that backrower Heilum Luki will remain in Townsville for another three seasons.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, the 20-year-old made the decision to reject offers to join the Knights and will instead add to his 11-games for the club from the far north.

Since debuting in Round 11, the second-rower crossed the line on three occasions and ran for 90 or more metres four times.

HEILUM LUKI

Second-row Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 20.5

Tackles Made 0.3

Tries 2

Tackle Breaks

As a Cairns-born prospect, obtaining Luki's signature will also be seen as another boon for Todd Payten's previously struggling side which broke the bank to lure Luciano Leilua to Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Payten will be hoping for the positive retention trend to continue given teenaged sensation Jeremiah Nanai is being hunted fiercely in the marketplace.

The Cowboys will also enter their 28th season in the competition with key names such as Jordan McLean and Jake Granville approaching the end of their deals.

Luki, Payten and North Queensland are set to face South Sydney and Brisbane in trial contests across the next month before their season proper commences with a Round 1 battle against the Bulldogs on Sunday, March 13.