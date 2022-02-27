Cowboys

Bulldogs

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs 4107 4104

All Run Metres 38295 35344

Line Breaks 94 66

Offloads 163 192

Kick Metres 12442 14098

40/20 0 2

Tackles 8485 8423

Missed Tackles 879 770

Penalties Conceded 115 130