2022-03-13T07:15:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Match Summary
Cowboys
Bulldogs
Team Stats
Cowboys
Bulldogs
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs4107
All Run Metres38295
Line Breaks94
Offloads163
Kick Metres12442
40/200
Tackles8485
Missed Tackles879
Penalties Conceded115
Errors276
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Valentine Holmes
|126
|Jake Averillo
|82
|Nick Meaney
|50
|Kyle Feldt
|48
|Scott Drinkwater
|42
Top Goal Kicker
|Valentine Holmes
|54
|Jake Averillo
|27
|Kyle Flanagan
|17
|Scott Drinkwater
|11
|Nick Meaney
|5
Top Try Scorer
|Kyle Feldt
|12
|Nick Meaney
|10
|Murray Taulagi
|10
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|8
|Jake Averillo
|7
Top Try Assists
|Scott Drinkwater
|17
|Valentine Holmes
|10
|Jake Averillo
|6
|Brandon Wakeham
|5
|Will Hopoate
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Scott Drinkwater
|19
|Valentine Holmes
|16
|Will Hopoate
|6
|Brandon Wakeham
|5
|Corey Allan
|4
Top Linebreaks
|Kyle Feldt
|15
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|13
|Murray Taulagi
|11
|Nick Meaney
|9
|Jake Averillo
|8
Top Runs
|Will Hopoate
|350
|Valentine Holmes
|348
|Scott Drinkwater
|304
|Nick Meaney
|286
|Kyle Feldt
|278
Top Run Metres
|Valentine Holmes
|3,466
|Will Hopoate
|2,912
|Nick Meaney
|2,677
|Kyle Feldt
|2,642
|Jordan McLean
|2,584
Post Contact Metres
|Will Hopoate
|1,039
|Jordan McLean
|1,019
|Kyle Feldt
|902
|Jason Taumalolo
|900
|Valentine Holmes
|875
Top Tackles
|Reece Robson
|911
|Josh Jackson
|786
|Mitchell Dunn
|706
|Adam Elliott
|628
|Coen Hess
|624
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Reece Robson
|36
|Mitchell Dunn
|35
|Coen Hess
|34
|Scott Drinkwater
|31
|Jake Averillo
|28
Top Missed Tackles
|Scott Drinkwater
|92
|Coen Hess
|68
|Reece Robson
|68
|Mitchell Dunn
|53
|Adam Elliott
|52
Top Tackle Breaks
|Kyle Feldt
|74
|Valentine Holmes
|64
|Nick Cotric
|58
|Nick Meaney
|53
|Murray Taulagi
|46
Top Offloads
|Adam Elliott
|19
|Jason Taumalolo
|17
|Scott Drinkwater
|15
|Jack Hetherington
|15
|Will Hopoate
|14
Top Kick Metres
|Jake Averillo
|5,951
|Scott Drinkwater
|5,502
|Kyle Flanagan
|3,825
|Tom Dearden
|2,296
|Jake Clifford
|1,756
Top Penalties
|Jack Hetherington
|17
|Scott Drinkwater
|11
|Will Hopoate
|11
|Kyle Feldt
|10
|Sione Katoa
|9
Top Errors
|Valentine Holmes
|38
|Kyle Feldt
|31
|Nick Meaney
|18
|Nick Cotric
|17
|Murray Taulagi
|16
Team Lists
Cowboys
Bulldogs
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
North Queensland
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Ben Hampton
|Hamstring
|Round 1
|Jason Taumalolo
|Hamstring
|Round 1
Canterbury-Bankstown
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Matt Doorey
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|Foot
|Round 1
|Aaron Schoupp
|Shoulder
|Trials
Previous 5 Games
North Queensland
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|4/9/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 18 - 46
|28/8/21
|Dragons
|W 26 - 38
|21/8/21
|Eels
|L 32 - 16
|14/8/21
|Wests Tigers
|L 16 - 24
|8/8/21
|Titans
|L 36 - 14
Canterbury-Bankstown
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|5/9/21
|Wests Tigers
|W 0 - 38
|29/8/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 36 - 18
|21/8/21
|Knights
|L 16 - 22
|15/8/21
|Warriors
|L 24 - 10
|8/8/21
|Wests Tigers
|L 16 - 28