2022-03-13T07:15:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysBulldogs
Cowboys
Bulldogs
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Cowboys

Bulldogs

 

Team Stats

Cowboys

Bulldogs

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

4107
4104

All Run Metres

38295
35344

Line Breaks

94
66

Offloads

163
192

Kick Metres

12442
14098

40/20

0
2

Tackles

8485
8423

Missed Tackles

879
770

Penalties Conceded

115
130

Errors

276
218

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Valentine Holmes126
Jake Averillo82
Nick Meaney50
Kyle Feldt48
Scott Drinkwater42

Top Goal Kicker

Valentine Holmes54
Jake Averillo27
Kyle Flanagan17
Scott Drinkwater11
Nick Meaney5

Top Try Scorer

Kyle Feldt12
Nick Meaney10
Murray Taulagi10
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow8
Jake Averillo7

Top Try Assists

Scott Drinkwater17
Valentine Holmes10
Jake Averillo6
Brandon Wakeham5
Will Hopoate5

Top Linebreak Assists

Scott Drinkwater19
Valentine Holmes16
Will Hopoate6
Brandon Wakeham5
Corey Allan4

Top Linebreaks

Kyle Feldt15
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow13
Murray Taulagi11
Nick Meaney9
Jake Averillo8

Top Runs

Will Hopoate350
Valentine Holmes348
Scott Drinkwater304
Nick Meaney286
Kyle Feldt278

Top Run Metres

Valentine Holmes3,466
Will Hopoate2,912
Nick Meaney2,677
Kyle Feldt2,642
Jordan McLean2,584

Post Contact Metres

Will Hopoate1,039
Jordan McLean1,019
Kyle Feldt902
Jason Taumalolo900
Valentine Holmes875

Top Tackles

Reece Robson911
Josh Jackson786
Mitchell Dunn706
Adam Elliott628
Coen Hess624

Top Ineffective Tackles

Reece Robson36
Mitchell Dunn35
Coen Hess34
Scott Drinkwater31
Jake Averillo28

Top Missed Tackles

Scott Drinkwater92
Coen Hess68
Reece Robson68
Mitchell Dunn53
Adam Elliott52

Top Tackle Breaks

Kyle Feldt74
Valentine Holmes64
Nick Cotric58
Nick Meaney53
Murray Taulagi46

Top Offloads

Adam Elliott19
Jason Taumalolo17
Scott Drinkwater15
Jack Hetherington15
Will Hopoate14

Top Kick Metres

Jake Averillo5,951
Scott Drinkwater5,502
Kyle Flanagan3,825
Tom Dearden2,296
Jake Clifford1,756

Top Penalties

Jack Hetherington17
Scott Drinkwater11
Will Hopoate11
Kyle Feldt10
Sione Katoa9

Top Errors

Valentine Holmes38
Kyle Feldt31
Nick Meaney18
Nick Cotric17
Murray Taulagi16

Team Lists

Cowboys

Bulldogs

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

North Queensland

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Ben HamptonHamstringRound 1
Jason TaumaloloHamstringRound 1

Canterbury-Bankstown

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Matt DooreyKneeIndefinite
Raymond Faitala-MarinerFootRound 1
Aaron SchouppShoulderTrials

Previous 5 Games

North Queensland

DATE OPP RESULT
4/9/21Sea EaglesL 18 - 46
28/8/21DragonsW 26 - 38
21/8/21EelsL 32 - 16
14/8/21Wests TigersL 16 - 24
8/8/21TitansL 36 - 14

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATE OPP RESULT
5/9/21Wests TigersW 0 - 38
29/8/21Sea EaglesL 36 - 18
21/8/21KnightsL 16 - 22
15/8/21WarriorsL 24 - 10
8/8/21Wests TigersL 16 - 28
 

