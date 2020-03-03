KICK-OFF 2020-03-13T09:05:00Z
2020-03-13T09:05:00Z
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Match Summary

Cowboys

Broncos

 

Team Stats

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

Scoring Plays

Cowboys Broncos
0Tries0
0Conversions0
0Penalty Goals0
0Field Goals0

Attack

Cowboys Broncos
0All Runs0
0All Run Metres0
0Line Breaks0
0Offloads0

Defense

Cowboys Broncos
0Kick Metres0
040/200
0Tackles0
0Missed Tackles0

Discipline

Cowboys Broncos
0Penalties Conceded0
0Errors0
0Sin Bin0
0Send Offs0

Player Stats

PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

  
  
  
  

Top Goal Kicker

  
  
  
  

Top Try Scorer

  
  
  
  

Top Try Assists

  
  
  
  

Top Runs

  
  
  
  

Top Run Metres

  
  
  
  

Top Linebreaks

  
  
  
  

Top Offloads

  
  
  
  

Top Tackles

  
  
  
  

Top Missed Tackles

  
  
  
  

Top Tackle Breaks

  
  
  
  

Top Linebreak Assists

  
  
  
  

Top Kick Metres

  
  
  
  

Top Penalties

  
  
  
  

Top Errors

  
  
  
  

Team Lists

Cowboys

Broncos

1V. HolmesValentine Holmes
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Justin O'NeillJustin O'Neill
4Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
5Ben HamptonBen Hampton
6S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7Michael MorganMichael Morgan
8John AsiataJohn Asiata
9Jake GranvilleJake Granville
10Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11Gavin CooperGavin Cooper
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 
14Reece RobsonReece Robson
15Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
16Shane WrightShane Wright
17Francis MoloFrancis Molo
 
18Corey JensenCorey Jensen
20Tom OpacicTom Opacic
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Jack BirdJack Bird1
Corey OatesCorey Oates2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
Darius BoydDarius Boyd4
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford6
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
David FifitaDavid Fifita11
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior12
P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako14
A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough15
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy16
Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate17
 
H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth19
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor21

Preview

Injury Report

Cowboys

NameReasonExpected Return
Josh McGuireKneeRound 2

Broncos

NameReasonExpected Return
Izaia PereseSuspensionIndefinite
Matthew LodgeKneeIndefinite
Jack BirdACLIndefinite
Keenan PalasiaACLIndefinite
Sean O'SullivanKneeMid Season
Joe OfahengaueSuspensionRound 3

Previous 5 Games

Cowboys

DATEOPPRESULT
6/9/19StormL 24 - 16
29/8/19BulldogsW 15 - 8
23/8/19PanthersW 24 - 10
17/8/19KnightsL 42 - 6
8/8/19BroncosL 14 - 18

Broncos

DATEOPPRESULT
15/9/19EelsL 58 - 0
7/9/19BulldogsL 30 - 14
30/8/19EelsW 17 - 16
23/8/19RabbitohsL 20 - 22
16/8/19PanthersW 24 - 12
 