Match Summary
Cowboys
Broncos
Team Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
Scoring Plays
|Cowboys
|Broncos
|0
|Tries
|0
|0
|Conversions
|0
|0
|Penalty Goals
|0
|0
|Field Goals
|0
Attack
|Cowboys
|Broncos
|0
|All Runs
|0
|0
|All Run Metres
|0
|0
|Line Breaks
|0
|0
|Offloads
|0
Defense
|Cowboys
|Broncos
|0
|Kick Metres
|0
|0
|40/20
|0
|0
|Tackles
|0
|0
|Missed Tackles
|0
Discipline
|Cowboys
|Broncos
|0
|Penalties Conceded
|0
|0
|Errors
|0
|0
|Sin Bin
|0
|0
|Send Offs
|0
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
Top Goal Kicker
Top Try Scorer
Top Try Assists
Top Runs
Top Run Metres
Top Linebreaks
Top Offloads
Top Tackles
Top Missed Tackles
Top Tackle Breaks
Top Linebreak Assists
Top Kick Metres
Top Penalties
Top Errors
Team Lists
Cowboys
Broncos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
Preview
Injury Report
Cowboys
|Name
|Reason
|Expected Return
|Josh McGuire
|Knee
|Round 2
Broncos
|Name
|Reason
|Expected Return
|Izaia Perese
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Matthew Lodge
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jack Bird
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Keenan Palasia
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Sean O'Sullivan
|Knee
|Mid Season
|Joe Ofahengaue
|Suspension
|Round 3
Previous 5 Games
Cowboys
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|6/9/19
|Storm
|L 24 - 16
|29/8/19
|Bulldogs
|W 15 - 8
|23/8/19
|Panthers
|W 24 - 10
|17/8/19
|Knights
|L 42 - 6
|8/8/19
|Broncos
|L 14 - 18
Broncos
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|15/9/19
|Eels
|L 58 - 0
|7/9/19
|Bulldogs
|L 30 - 14
|30/8/19
|Eels
|W 17 - 16
|23/8/19
|Rabbitohs
|L 20 - 22
|16/8/19
|Panthers
|W 24 - 12