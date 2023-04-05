The North Queensland Cowboys have unveiled their first-ever NRLW signing as hooker Emma Manzelmann.

Joining from the Newcastle Knights, Manzelamnn will return back home to North Queensland, after being born and raised in the city of Mackay.

Playing as a dummy half, Manzelamann's journey began when she was only aged 7 with the Walkerston Wanderers.

Her journey also included stints with the U18s Queensland side and the Cowboys Women's Academy.

Named Player of the Year of the North Queensland Gold Stars in 2021, this earnt her a contract with the Newcastle Knights for the 2021 and 2022 NRLW seasons.

Appearing in all games for the Knights in 2022, she became a premiership-winner defeating the Eels 32-12 in the Grand Final.

"Emma was always one of our main targets," coach Ben Jeffries said on cowboys.com.au.

"She is an elite talent who is homegrown and came through our pathways system, which made her signature a priority."

"Emma is a two-time Gold Stars Player of the Year. She brings a competitive edge, which drives high standards for herself and her teammates."

"Second best is not in Emma's vocabulary and that's a trait we admire here at Cowboys."

"She is humble and grateful for every opportunity presented to her, both of which are values this club has been built on, which is why we earmarked her as one of the key players to lay foundations around as we embark on building our first ever NRLW squad."