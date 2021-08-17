The world is going to have to learn how to cope without the Olympics again after two weeks of enthralling action in Tokyo came to an end at the start of August.

The summer games in Japan have once again ignited the world’s taste for unusual competition and, as always with the Olympics, there is a certain degree of education that inadvertently takes place in millions of living rooms.

Indeed, for a few weeks every four years, people from all corners of the globe become incredibly passionate about sporting codes like dressage, rhythmic gymnastics, trampolining, and air pistol to name just a few of the more obscure Olympic events.

It does of course do wonders for participation in these sports given how invaluable the Olympic stage can be to sports that are in desperate need of coverage in order to survive.

So it won’t come as a surprise to learn that there is already a fierce war brewing over what sports Brisbane will put forward to be part of the games in 2032.

This is, of course, Brisbane's right as the host city and already we have seen pitches from netball, cricket, lawn bowls, martial arts, rugby, and surfing in a bid to be included on the roster in 11 years time.

As things stand, it seems as if rugby league is in pole position to be included given the passion for the game in Queensland.

Whilst this is the case, there are whispers that are growing louder all the time surrounding Aussie rules’ potential involvement.

To some, that may sound ludicrous given that Aussie rules is predominantly played in Australia but then they would be forgetting that the sport was showcased at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne.

Still today, the AFL is reaping the rewards of being part of the Olympics 65 years ago with many arguing that it ultimately paved the way for AFL broadcasts of the future.

There’s no doubt that Aussie rules is particularly niche to Australia - it’s in the name, after all.

However, given that it is the country’s most popular sport by some distance - one just needs to look at how popular a pastime Aussie rules betting is within the country to get a true appreciation of how fanatical the fans are - there is a genuine fear that rugby league could be ambushed by an Aussie rules Olympic bid.

The International Olympic Committee could also be wooed by the fact that outside of Australia, participation in Aussie rules is purely amateur.

But with over 100,000 people playing it internationally and with 20 leagues recognised by the sport’s governing body, it is the ideal candidate given how many boxes it ticks.

There could be an argument made that there is space for both rugby league and Aussie rules at the 2032 Olympics but that may be wishful thinking.

The momentum is with rugby league but that can all change if the powers that be of Aussie rules become serious about seeing the sport return to the games almost 70 years after its first appearance.