One of the many talented young players coming through the New Zealand Warriors system, Luke Hanson, has opened up on his decision to move to the club as he chases his NRL first-grade debut.

A St Dominics College product, Hanson was poached from the Penrith Panthers at the end of 2023 after coming through their pathways system, which saw him appear in the team's Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup teams.

A highly-touted junior, he has continued to showcase his skill in the NSW Cup and was a member of the famed Panthers SG Ball Cup team that won the Grand Final in 2022 alongside Jesse McLean, Isaiya Katoa, Keagan Russell-Smith, Ryley Smith, Billy Scott and Mason Teague.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Hanson opened up on his decision to make the move across the ditch from the Penrith Panthers to the Warriors as he looks to make his NRL first-grade debut over the next couple of seasons.

This comes after he inked a contract extension with the club which has seen him move to the club's development list for the 2025 NRL season with an option for the following season.

"I wanted something different and a fresh start, so I thought that was the best decision for me at the time to come over and start something new," he told Zero Tackle.

"It was certainly a shock at first, something different moving countries but I've settled in good now and there is a lot of great people over there.

"(The goal) for me is staying consistent, playing good consistent footy, staying injury free and just enjoying my footy.

"100 per cent I'm chasing (my first-grade debut) every week and it'd be amazing. It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid so to be able to debut in front of my family would definitely be special."

Coming off his first season playing in the NSW Cup, Hanson made 18 appearances in the starting halves, scoring five tries, providing eight try assists and ten line-break assists and making 1063 total running metres.

While he is likely to further his development in reserve grade again this year, he will provide back-up to Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalfe in the halves, with the two being seen as the first-choice option.

Impressing in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge, he also got the chance to learn off New Zealand Kiwis icon and Warriors legend Shaun Johnson before his retirement.

"It was amazing learning off him," he added.

"I grew up watching him and he was one of my favourite players growing up. Being able to train with him and watch how he goes about his business was pretty good.

"It's pretty surreal. Every time I come into training and playing with these guys that I grew up watching took me a while to get used to."