Let’s rewind three years.
It’s the end of the 2016 season, Cronulla have turned the porch light off, a bloke named Corey Parker had just retired, and a 25 year-old Damien Cook has just finished his fourth season in the NRL, bringing his grand career game’s total to 26, starting just 12 of them.
It was the end of Cook’s first season at South Sydney, his third club in four years, and was a reserve grade regular. He’d been forever stuck behind a quality hooker, first it was Mitch Rein at St George Illawarra, then a move to Canterbury saw Cook below Michael Ennis in the pecking order.
His opportunity finally looked to have come when Isaac Luke departed the Rabbitohs for the Warriors, with Michael Maguire recruiting Cook – only to play him behind South’s junior Cameron McInnes.
And to make matters worse, at the end of 2016, the Bunnies had just recruited Robbie Farah, leaving Cook in limbo.
At 25 years of age, entering his prime, Cook was nearly released to join Cronulla following Michael Ennis’ retirement after starring in the Rabbitoh’s final five games of the season – in which he started all of them.
However, the former beach sprinter put his head down, and backed himself to rival Farah, the incumbent Blues hooker, for the Rabbitohs number nine jersey.
And now? Cook stands tall as the incumbent Kangaroos and New South Wales Blues’ hooker, and is on the verge of being named South Sydney’s captain.
Following the retirement of John Sutton, Sam Burgess and Greg Inglis, head coach Wayne Bennett has named a three man leadership group featuring Cook, Cody Walker and Adam Reynolds – with the plucky hooker the favourite to have the ‘c’ next to his name in 2020.
While many have touted Cameron Murray to be the Rabbitoh’s future captain, and they’ll be correct eventually, however the lock forward has ruled himself out of the role, saying he still needs time before he steps into the role.
The appointment would complete Cook’s transformation from reserve grade to rugby league royalty, becoming the captain of the NRL’s oldest team, and most successful club.
Cook said himself that while he is keen on the role, regardless of which player gets the nod, it’s a job the three of them will work for together.
“I think whoever ends up being captain – Cody stepped in last year for Sam and then you’ve got Reyno who’s been there a long time, he’s the halfback and he’s running the show, so he’d make a great captain as well.
“But like I said if Wayne asked me to be captain you wouldn’t knock it back.
“And I think whoever is (captain) will have the support of the other two in the group and it will be almost a job that we’ll do together and it’ll just be the person who has the C next to their name and leads the team out.”
After an 18 month period saw Cook claim two State of Origin series victories, play in two preliminary finals, bring up his 100th NRL game, make his green and gold debut as well as marrying his long-term partner and welcoming his first child into the world, there’s no doubt Cook has the maturity to lead this side into the future, and potentially their 22nd premiership.
While it’s not set in stone as of yet, there’s no doubt South Sydney is ready for a new Captain Cook.
With a great name like that, im sure this bloke will have some success. Only worry is he may not have the support around him that he needs in the team player department.
Cook would make a great captain, as would Reynolds or Walker, my preference would be Reynolds , he’s a junior and has always had Souths in his heart , could make him even a better player with the C next to his name, either way Souths are in good hands and look forward to next years competition.
Cook is the logical choice given his accomplishments and commitment to the Rabbitohs.
penso
November 27, 2019 at 6:50 pm
“my preference would be Reynolds, could make him even a better player with the C- next to his name,”
Penso, agreed, probably not, and disagree.
Cook, yes.
Reynolds, I don’t know/don’t think so, but as HB he probably has enough influence/control anyway.
Walker, would be a definite NO for mine. I don’t see any leadership qualities, and serious possible distractions.
Penso, how long until you think Murray is ready to be captain? He seems like the man in waiting for the job. For that reason I think maybe Reynolds is better. Even though he is only 1 year older than Cook, i dont’ think his career will be as long. So a few years captain out of him and the Murray steps in? Thoughts?
