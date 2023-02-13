The New Zealand Warriors will finally be back at home on a permanent basis in 2023, playing 13 games in New Zealand - 12 home ones as well as an away game against the Wests Tigers - but does that mean they will be able to climb the ladder?

There is little sugar-coating to be done over the Warriors in recent seasons. In recent seasons, they have finished in 15th, 12th, 10th, and 13th, with their last finals appearance coming back in 2018.

The last three seasons have had the simple fact that they haven't played at home attached to them, but then, for a long stretch, neither did the Melbourne Storm, and during the second half of 2021 as the pandemic gripped New South Wales, neither did most of the competition.

Simply put, the Warriors have to improve in 2023, and they just might be able to do so, but it's going to take immediate cohesion between a number of recruits, astute selections and excellence from rookie coach Andrew Webster, who is one of two Penrith Panthers' assistants to abandon Ivan Cleary this year for a chance at the head coaching game.

One of the Warriors' biggest issues when they last played a full season at home way back in 2019 was consistency, and it's an issue that has plagued the club a majority of the time since they entered the NRL.

While they should be able to turn their Auckland home ground at Mt Smart Stadium into a fortress, they have rarely been able to do just that, even with the advantage of an away team travelling, a hostile environment where fans regularly fill the venue, and often miserable weather that Australian sides simply aren't used to.

Add a handful of losses each year in Auckland to a majority of losing efforts away from home, and it's not difficult to understand why the Warriors have often struggled to be in the mix to play finals football at the end of the year.

But there is a sense of urgency around this season, and some of the recruits they have managed to add to the club could shift the fortunes of the place on its head.

The key recruit appears to be Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad - a grand final-making fullback at the Raiders in 2019, the former Warrior has returned home and will need to be at his best to turn the Warriors around, having struggled to play consistent first-grade in the last two seasons.

He is added to the side alongside former Manly Sea Eagles utility Dylan Walker, while Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalf join to add depth in the halves.

Under-utilised Dragons' forward Jackson Ford also makes the switch to Auckland, while Marata Niukore, who can play centre, prop, lock, and second-row, will bring a hard-hitting style across to the club from the Parramatta Eels where he played until the end of 2022.

The names alone join the likes of experienced half Shaun Johnson, veteran winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, talented dummy half Wayde Egan and one of the game's best forwards in Addin Fonua-Blake.

But will it gel together?

It's not the first time the Warriors have brought in plenty of talent or, on paper, has a roster capable of improvement, but like always, consistency, particularly on the road, and their ability to turn Auckland into a fortress will be the key issues for the Warriors to overcome.