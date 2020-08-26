It has been 17 years since the Penrith Panthers lifted the Premiership crown, but the 2020 campaign has suggested that their long wait for glory is close to an end.

Ivan Cleary endured a tough season in 2019 on his return to the club, failing to reach the Finals.

Cleary had previously guided the Panthers to the playoffs six years ago, only to be beaten in the Preliminary Final by the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. Following his departure in 2015, he also endured two tough terms in charge of Wests Tigers. As a result of the Tigers’ struggles, Cleary was fired two years into a four-year contract.

Penrith were undeterred by his lack of success and re-appointed him for his second stint in charge in 2019. The first season was underwhelming to say the least, but as of the 20th August, Penrith are sitting top of the NRL standings, losing just once in their opening 14 matches. They’ve been nothing short of outstanding and are rightly backed as the favourites in the rugby league betting odds at 3/1 to win the Grand Final for the first time since 2003.

It will be a hard road ahead for the club, who have not been synonymous with success. Reaching the post-season was not an issue in the three years after Cleary’s departure.

However, they failed to progress beyond the semi-final stage, suffering defeats at the hands of the Canberra Raiders, Brisbane Broncos and the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks. It has been so near yet so far for the Panthers, and it’s also a criticism that can be levied towards Cleary during his coaching career.

The 49-year-old has endured similar struggles to that of the Panthers in getting over the hump in the playoffs. In his first head coaching position at the New Zealand Warriors,

Cleary knew nothing other than disappointment in the post-season. In 2007, the Warriors were crushed in the semi-finals against the North Queensland Cowboys, while it was a similar story the following season in a 32-6 mauling in the preliminary finals against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles.

The frustration continued in 2010, being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Gold Coast Titans. However, Cleary and his men appeared to have cracked the formula in the 2011 season.

Through the brilliance of Manu Vatuvei and James Maloney they qualified for the Finals in the sixth seed, but were knocked back by a defeat in the qualifying round to the Brisbane Broncos.

However, the Warriors responded by edging out Wests Tigers and then produced an outstanding performance to overcome the top-ranked Melbourne Storm in the preliminary finals. The Sea Eagles awaited in the grand final, but it was a game too far for New Zealand, ending in a 24-10 loss.

Cleary is now in his best position to return to the grand final in nine years. He and the Panthers will be hopeful of going through a cathartic run to put their past failures behind them to clinch the Premiership crown. Penrith have an abundance of talent, including Nathan Cleary and Stephen Crichton at their disposal. They’ve been operating at the peak of their powers and should be in prime position to win the title. It raises the question – if not now, when?