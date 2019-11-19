Melbourne Storm champion Cameron Smith is set to make a shock switch to halfback.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 36-year old discussed the change with Melbourne hierarchy in a meeting last week that included coach Craig Bellamy.

Broide Croft played the No. 7 jersey for the majority of last season but struggled to cement his spot in the side, with Jahrome Hughes taking his place in the finals.

Smith, arguably the greatest hooker in the game’s history, has changed the way the game has played by orchestrating the Storm’s attack.

The potential shift would pair Smith with Cameron Munster in the halves, with Brandon Smith as the fulltime hooker and Ryan Papenhuyzen at fullback.

Hughes would move into the centres to cover Canberra-bound Curtis Scott.

The report states that a final decision is yet to be made, but all parties are open to the move.

Smith only recently declared his plans to extend his career into 2020.

“I haven’t spoken to Craig officially about next year; we’ve had some discussions about the way I’ve pulled up from the season just gone and where I’m at, at the moment, with my thoughts on next year,” Smith told AAP last week.

“I must say I feel a lot better than I did a week or two weeks after we finished up. It takes a little bit to get over that disappointment, I guess more so now being older and knowing that the chances are running out.

“But I feel a lot better now about playing on next year and this will be a good chance to see what his thoughts are.”