Canterbury have declined Penrith’s first trade offer that would see Matt Burton head to Belmore a year prior to his pending move, with former Maroon Dylan Napa involved in the Panthers’ request.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Bulldogs turned down the Panthers revised offer after Burton’s agent David Riolo stated his client should be granted an early release from his contract.

While Penrith are standing firm on holding Burton, there is room for a prompt move should the Bulldogs offer a suitable player in return, with Napa in the sights of the Panthers.

Napa remains unsigned at the Bulldogs past 2021 and could return to his best football in a move to the premiership favourites, with the Canterbury prop missing out on an Origin selection last year for the first time since 2017.

While Napa would land as a suitable successor to the departed James Tamou at Penrith, Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett is hoping to retain the 28-year-old past this season, where the club will gain Burton and Storm star Josh Addo-Carr.

According to The Telegraph, Penrith haven’t found much interest in other players currently listed with the Bulldogs, meaning any chance of an early release for Burton would lie on Napa’s future at Belmore.