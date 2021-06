Bulldogs vs Sea Eagles – Round 16, 2021

Bulldogs

Sea Eagles

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs 2396 2524

All Run Metres 20909 23356

Line Breaks 36 77

Offloads 115 139

Kick Metres 8941 7888

40/20 1 3

Tackles 5026 4381

Missed Tackles 431 401

Penalties Conceded 72 58