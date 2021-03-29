Bulldogs vs Rabbitohs – Round 4, 2021

2021-04-02T05:05:00Z - Stadium Australia
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs471
All Run Metres4121
Line Breaks6
Offloads17
Kick Metres1986
40/200
Tackles1142
Missed Tackles111
Penalties Conceded15
Errors31
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Reynolds
|20
|Latrell Mitchell
|14
|Alex Johnston
|12
|Cody Walker
|12
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|8
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Latrell Mitchell
|3
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Kyle Flanagan
|1
|Adam Elliott
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Cody Walker
|3
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Adam Elliott
|1
Top Try Assists
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Kyle Flanagan
|3
|Cody Walker
|2
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Dane Gagai
|1
Top Runs
|Jai Arrow
|50
|Corey Allan
|49
|Dane Gagai
|48
|Will Hopoate
|46
|Latrell Mitchell
|43
Top Run Metres
|Latrell Mitchell
|458
|Jai Arrow
|431
|Nick Cotric
|426
|Dane Gagai
|414
|Will Hopoate
|399
Top Linebreaks
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Adam Elliott
|2
|Damien Cook
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Cody Walker
|2
Top Offloads
|Adam Elliott
|6
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Jai Arrow
|3
|Corey Waddell
|3
Top Tackles
|Josh Jackson
|155
|Damien Cook
|137
|Cameron Murray
|133
|Adam Elliott
|118
|Corey Waddell
|109
Top Missed Tackles
|Jack Hetherington
|15
|Corey Waddell
|11
|Jake Averillo
|10
|Adam Elliott
|9
|Dane Gagai
|9
Top Tackle Breaks
|Nick Cotric
|20
|Dane Gagai
|16
|Latrell Mitchell
|16
|Jai Arrow
|8
|Alex Johnston
|7
Top Linebreak Assists
|Latrell Mitchell
|5
|Kyle Flanagan
|3
|Cody Walker
|2
|Jake Averillo
|1
|Dane Gagai
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Kyle Flanagan
|1,442
|Adam Reynolds
|1,188
|Jake Averillo
|405
|Cody Walker
|178
|Benji Marshall
|76
Top Penalties
|Adam Elliott
|2
|Josh Jackson
|2
|Adam Reynolds
|2
|Will Hopoate
|2
|Jack Hetherington
|2
Team Lists
Bulldogs
Rabbitohs
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Canterbury-Bankstown
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jayden Okunbor
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Christian Crichton
|ACL
|Next Season
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Foot
|Round 11
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|Foot
|Round 20
|Luke Thompson
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Josh Jackson
|Suspension - Crusher
|Round 5
South Sydney
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brock Gardner
|Achilles
|Indefinite
|Taane Milne
|Knee
|Mid Season
Previous 5 Games
Canterbury-Bankstown
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|27/3/21
|Broncos
|L 24 - 0
|20/3/21
|Panthers
|L 0 - 28
|12/3/21
|Knights
|L 32 - 16
|26/9/20
|Panthers
|L 0 - 42
|17/9/20
|Rabbitohs
|W 16 - 26
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|26/3/21
|Roosters
|W 26 - 16
|20/3/21
|Sea Eagles
|W 12 - 26
|11/3/21
|Storm
|L 26 - 18
|17/10/20
|Panthers
|L 20 - 16
|10/10/20
|Eels
|W 24 - 38