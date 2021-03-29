Bulldogs vs Rabbitohs – Round 4, 2021

2021-04-02T05:05:00Z - Stadium Australia
#NRLBulldogsSouths
Bulldogs
Rabbitohs
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Bulldogs

Team Stats

Bulldogs

Rabbitohs

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

471
All Run Metres

4121
Line Breaks

6
Offloads

17
Kick Metres

1986
40/20

0
Tackles

1142
Missed Tackles

111
Penalties Conceded

15
Errors

31
Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Adam Reynolds20
Latrell Mitchell14
Alex Johnston12
Cody Walker12
Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds8
Latrell Mitchell3
Nick Meaney1
Kyle Flanagan1
Top Try Scorer

Alex Johnston3
Cody Walker3
D. Watene-Zelezniak2
Latrell Mitchell2
Top Try Assists

Latrell Mitchell4
Kyle Flanagan3
Cody Walker2
Alex Johnston1
Top Runs

Jai Arrow50
Corey Allan49
Dane Gagai48
Will Hopoate46
Top Run Metres

Latrell Mitchell458
Jai Arrow431
Nick Cotric426
Dane Gagai414
Top Linebreaks

Alex Johnston4
Adam Elliott2
Damien Cook2
D. Watene-Zelezniak2
Top Offloads

Adam Elliott6
Dane Gagai4
Latrell Mitchell4
Jai Arrow3
Top Tackles

Josh Jackson155
Damien Cook137
Cameron Murray133
Adam Elliott118
Top Missed Tackles

Jack Hetherington15
Corey Waddell11
Jake Averillo10
Adam Elliott9
Top Tackle Breaks

Nick Cotric20
Dane Gagai16
Latrell Mitchell16
Jai Arrow8
Top Linebreak Assists

Latrell Mitchell5
Kyle Flanagan3
Cody Walker2
Jake Averillo1
Top Kick Metres

Kyle Flanagan1,442
Adam Reynolds1,188
Jake Averillo405
Cody Walker178
Top Penalties

Adam Elliott2
Josh Jackson2
Adam Reynolds2
Will Hopoate2
Top Errors

Cody Walker6
Latrell Mitchell6
Nick Cotric6
Alex Johnston5
Team Lists

Bulldogs

Rabbitohs

Team list not yet available

Preview

Injury Report

Canterbury-Bankstown

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Jayden OkunborKneeIndefinite
Christian CrichtonACLNext Season
Jeremy Marshall-KingFootRound 11
Raymond Faitala-MarinerFootRound 20
Luke ThompsonSuspensionRound 5
Dallin Watene-ZelezniakSuspensionRound 5
Josh JacksonSuspension - CrusherRound 5

South Sydney

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Brock GardnerAchillesIndefinite
Taane MilneKneeMid Season

Previous 5 Games

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATE OPP RESULT
27/3/21BroncosL 24 - 0
20/3/21PanthersL 0 - 28
12/3/21KnightsL 32 - 16
26/9/20PanthersL 0 - 42
17/9/20RabbitohsW 16 - 26

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
26/3/21RoostersW 26 - 16
20/3/21Sea EaglesW 12 - 26
11/3/21StormL 26 - 18
17/10/20PanthersL 20 - 16
10/10/20EelsW 24 - 38
 