Bulldogs vs Panthers – Round 2, 2021

2021-03-20T04:00:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Match Summary
Bulldogs
Panthers
Team Stats
Bulldogs
Panthers
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs146
All Run Metres1363
Line Breaks4
Offloads2
Kick Metres690
40/200
Tackles332
Missed Tackles30
Penalties Conceded5
Errors13
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|8
|Adam Elliott
|4
|Isaah Yeo
|4
|Dylan Edwards
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Kyle Flanagan
|1
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Adam Elliott
|0
|Tyrone May
|0
Top Try Scorer
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Adam Elliott
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Brian To'o
|1
Top Try Assists
|Kyle Flanagan
|3
|Nathan Cleary
|2
|Stephen Crichton
|1
|Liam Martin
|1
|Jarome Luai
|1
Top Runs
|James Fisher-Harris
|22
|Isaah Yeo
|20
|Brian To'o
|18
|Dylan Edwards
|17
|Nathan Cleary
|17
Top Run Metres
|James Fisher-Harris
|219
|Brian To'o
|184
|Isaah Yeo
|160
|Nick Cotric
|158
|Dylan Edwards
|148
Top Linebreaks
|Brian To'o
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Adam Elliott
|1
|Nick Cotric
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|1
Top Offloads
|Tyrone May
|1
|Nick Cotric
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Paul Momirovski
|1
|Nathan Cleary
|1
Top Tackles
|Josh Jackson
|46
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|32
|Apisai Koroisau
|31
|Adam Elliott
|30
|James Fisher-Harris
|30
Top Missed Tackles
|Kyle Flanagan
|4
|Sione Katoa
|4
|Adam Elliott
|3
|Josh Jackson
|3
|Jack Hetherington
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Brian To'o
|12
|Nick Cotric
|7
|Dylan Edwards
|6
|Paul Momirovski
|5
|Kurt Capewell
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Kyle Flanagan
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Nathan Cleary
|1
|Jarome Luai
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Kyle Flanagan
|500
|Nathan Cleary
|347
|Jake Averillo
|121
|Stephen Crichton
|55
|Sione Katoa
|50
Top Penalties
|Adam Elliott
|1
|Tyrone May
|1
|Josh Jackson
|1
|Jake Averillo
|1
|Apisai Koroisau
|1
Team Lists
Bulldogs
Panthers
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Preview
Injury Report
Canterbury-Bankstown
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jayden Okunbor
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Christian Crichton
|ACL
|Next Season
|Luke Thompson
|Suspension
|Round 5
Penrith
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brent Naden
|Suspension
|Round 5
Previous 5 Games
Canterbury-Bankstown
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|12/3/21
|Knights
|L 32 - 16
|26/9/20
|Panthers
|L 0 - 42
|17/9/20
|Rabbitohs
|W 16 - 26
|11/9/20
|Sea Eagles
|L 20 - 32
|5/9/20
|Titans
|L 14 - 18
Penrith
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|13/3/21
|Cowboys
|W 24 - 0
|25/10/20
|Storm
|L 20 - 26
|17/10/20
|Rabbitohs
|W 20 - 16
|2/10/20
|Roosters
|W 29 - 28
|26/9/20
|Bulldogs
|W 0 - 42