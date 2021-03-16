Bulldogs vs Panthers – Round 2, 2021

2021-03-20T04:00:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
#NRLBulldogsPanthers
Bulldogs
Panthers
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Bulldogs

Panthers

 

Team Stats

Bulldogs

Panthers

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

146
218

All Run Metres

1363
1949

Line Breaks

4
7

Offloads

2
7

Kick Metres

690
506

40/20

0
1

Tackles

332
302

Missed Tackles

30
16

Penalties Conceded

5
3

Errors

13
17

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Nathan Cleary8
D. Watene-Zelezniak8
Adam Elliott4
Isaah Yeo4
Dylan Edwards4

Top Goal Kicker

Nathan Cleary4
Kyle Flanagan1
Nick Meaney1
Adam Elliott0
Tyrone May0

Top Try Scorer

D. Watene-Zelezniak2
Adam Elliott1
Isaah Yeo1
Dylan Edwards1
Brian To'o1

Top Try Assists

Kyle Flanagan3
Nathan Cleary2
Stephen Crichton1
Liam Martin1
Jarome Luai1

Top Runs

James Fisher-Harris22
Isaah Yeo20
Brian To'o18
Dylan Edwards17
Nathan Cleary17

Top Run Metres

James Fisher-Harris219
Brian To'o184
Isaah Yeo160
Nick Cotric158
Dylan Edwards148

Top Linebreaks

Brian To'o2
D. Watene-Zelezniak2
Adam Elliott1
Nick Cotric1
Dylan Edwards1

Top Offloads

Tyrone May1
Nick Cotric1
Dylan Edwards1
Paul Momirovski1
Nathan Cleary1

Top Tackles

Josh Jackson46
Matthew Eisenhuth32
Apisai Koroisau31
Adam Elliott30
James Fisher-Harris30

Top Missed Tackles

Kyle Flanagan4
Sione Katoa4
Adam Elliott3
Josh Jackson3
Jack Hetherington3

Top Tackle Breaks

Brian To'o12
Nick Cotric7
Dylan Edwards6
Paul Momirovski5
Kurt Capewell4

Top Linebreak Assists

Kyle Flanagan3
Stephen Crichton1
Dylan Edwards1
Nathan Cleary1
Jarome Luai1

Top Kick Metres

Kyle Flanagan500
Nathan Cleary347
Jake Averillo121
Stephen Crichton55
Sione Katoa50

Top Penalties

Adam Elliott1
Tyrone May1
Josh Jackson1
Jake Averillo1
Apisai Koroisau1

Top Errors

Stephen Crichton4
Nick Cotric3
Paul Momirovski3
Charlie Staines2
Brian To'o2

Team Lists

Bulldogs

Panthers

1Corey AllanCorey Allan
2Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
3Will HopoateWill Hopoate
4Nick CotricNick Cotric
5D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
6Jake AverilloJake Averillo
7Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
9Sione KatoaSione Katoa
10Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
11Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
12R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
13Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
 
14Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
15Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni
16Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
17Dylan NapaDylan Napa
 
19Tui KatoaTui Katoa
20Chris SmithChris Smith
21Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis
22Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards1
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines2
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton4
Brian To'oBrian To'o5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau9
James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau11
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 
Tyrone MayTyrone May14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu15
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth16
Liam MartinLiam Martin17
 
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen18
Matt BurtonMatt Burton19
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings20
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny21

Preview

Injury Report

Canterbury-Bankstown

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Jayden OkunborKneeIndefinite
Christian CrichtonACLNext Season
Luke ThompsonSuspensionRound 5

Penrith

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Brent NadenSuspensionRound 5

Previous 5 Games

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATE OPP RESULT
12/3/21KnightsL 32 - 16
26/9/20PanthersL 0 - 42
17/9/20RabbitohsW 16 - 26
11/9/20Sea EaglesL 20 - 32
5/9/20TitansL 14 - 18

Penrith

DATE OPP RESULT
13/3/21CowboysW 24 - 0
25/10/20StormL 20 - 26
17/10/20RabbitohsW 20 - 16
2/10/20RoostersW 29 - 28
26/9/20BulldogsW 0 - 42
 