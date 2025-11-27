Bulldogs sources have confirmed that promising young forward Oliva Smith has agreed to a new two year extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

Smith has been one of Canterbury's most impressive emerging forwards, progressing quickly through the junior systems and producing consistent performances in both SG Ball and Jersey Flegg.

Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons he made twenty one SG Ball appearances and fifteen Jersey Flegg appearances, scoring eight tries and developing into a powerful middle forward known for his explosive leg speed, strong post contact metres, and reliable work rate.

His standout performance for Queensland in the under-19 State of Origin highlighted his potential when he delivered a high energy display in the narrow twenty three to twenty two victory. With his extension confirmed, the Bulldogs view him as a long term middle who can also shift to the edge when required.

The club has also confirmed that outside back Jonathan Sua has been elevated from the development unit to the Top 30 for the 2026 season.

Sua made his NRL debut in the final round of 2024 against the Cowboys and immediately impressed with a game high one hundred and seventy five running metres. In 2025 he spent most of his year in NSW Cup where he rotated between right wing and right centre and even filled in at fullback at times.

His final match of the season against the St George Illawarra Dragons, who went on to make the NSW Cup Grand Final, showcased his best qualities. Moved to the left side late in the year, Sua produced long range tries with sharp footwork and speed that reminded the club of his natural talent.

Sua's elevation comes at a key time with outside back Jethro Rinakama recovering from an injury suffered during the Pacific Championships. Sua will now have the opportunity to compete strongly for a wing or centre spot during the 2026 preseason.

Phil Gould has spoken highly of Sua's talent and believes he has the tools to develop into a long term centre option while also adding valuable depth across the backline.

Early preseason images show Sua looking focused and determined as he prepares for what could be a breakout campaign. With a full preseason as part of the Top 30 roster, the Bulldogs are confident he can push for regular NRL football and launch his career.

With Oliva Smith secured until 2027 and Jonathan Sua officially promoted, Canterbury continues to strengthen its future through a junior system that keeps producing players capable of stepping into NRL roles.