Canterbury star Nick Cotric wants to see the Bulldogs sign former Canberra teammate Aidan Sezer after they failed to secure Shaun Johnson.

The Bulldogs made a play for Johnson before the Kiwi international decided to return to the Warriors in 2022.

The Bulldogs believed Johnson’s experience would have been invaluable for their young playmakers, in a similar mould to Benji Marshall at Canberra.

In the wake of Johnson’s snub, Cotric has raised the prospect of Sezer returning to the NRL after two years at Super League side Huddersfield.

Sezer grew up in Bankstown and played junior football for the East Hills Bulldogs, which would make the prospect of returning home to play for the Bulldogs even more enticing.

He [Sezer] knows a lot of the players already. Aidan and our captain Josh Jackson played in the under 20s together too,” Cotric told The Daily Telegraph’s Fatima Kdouh.

“I know he loves the club and that he has always wanted to play for the Bulldogs.

“He’s talked about playing for us, that he would love to put that Doggies jersey on in the NRL.”

Sezer played 105 games for Gold Coast and Canberra including the 2019 Grand Final before moving to England in 2020.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Canterbury has suggested that they will turn their attention to a middle forward after missing out on Johnson, however, the prospect of signing Sezer could swing their minds again.