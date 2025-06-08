The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed recently signed five-eighth Lachlan Galvin will play on Monday afternoon in the King's Birthday public holiday game against the Parramatta Eels.

With an expected crowd of around 70,000 for the contest, it will be the Bulldogs' first game in almost three weeks, having last played a Thursday game prior to a bye.

Canterbury, who sit at the top of the NRL ladder, signed Galvin to a three and a half year deal recently after he was released from the final year and a half of his deal at the Tigers.

His role at the Bulldogs has been unclear since he signed, with the club flying high, and their current halves combination of Toby Sexton and Matt Burton showing no signs of needing replacing.

Despite that, it was confirmed by the club that Galvin, who was named at the tail end of their squad to play the Eels, will take to the field against the Eels.

Lachie Galvin is set to make his Club Debut and become Bulldog #874 in our King’s Birthday Clash on Monday afternoon. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZbzzCBIY8o — Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) June 7, 2025

Exactly what role he plays - or who he replaces - is yet to be confirmed, but a clearer picture will be provided 24 hours out from kick-off when teams are cut to 19.

Director of football Phil Gould, speaking on Channel 9 earlier this week, indicated Galvin was likely only in consideration for a bench spot for Monday's game, and it could well be the role he plays for the remainder of the season for the Belmore-based outfit.

There has been talk that the Bulldogs will look to move Reed Mahoney out of the best 17 over the closing weeks of the season, with utility Bailey Hayward shuffling into the hooker role.

That would ultimately leave the number 14 jersey open for Galvin to claim, with Mahoney set to leave the club at the end of the season. He is currently believed to be in talks with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Galvin and Burton as a halves combination is also an option, however, that would require dropping the in-form Sexton, who is also set to leave Belmore at the end of this year.