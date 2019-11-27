Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs star Will Hopoate has re-signed with the club for a further year.

Hopoate played full-back and centre in 2019 and was named the Bulldogs Player of the Year.

“Will has just come off an outstanding season and it is great news for the club that he has committed to us until the end of 2021,” said head coach Dean Pay on the club website.

“He is the heart and soul of everything that we are about and his consistency and toughness are there every week.

“He was able to switch from full-back to centre and continue to produce great performances and it was a just reward for him to be named Player of the Year.

We look forward to Will being a big part of our future.”