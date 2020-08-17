Canterbury prop Dylan Napa has been placed on report for “leading with the head” in a tackle on Tiger Sam McIntyre, per Fox Sports’ George Clarke.

Mcintyre was pressing for the try-line before Napa and fellow Bulldog Luke Thompson looked to counter the Wests players attack, with Napa appearing to make head-on-head contact in the challenge.

The Tigers managed to score shortly after the incident, with referee Matt Cecchin pulling Napa and Canterbury skipper Josh Jackson to the side.

“You’re on report. You’re leading with the head mate.”

Fox League’s Andrew Voss revealed the report wasn’t Napa’s first incident for leading with hi head.

“There is some history there up at Suncorp Stadium he’s done some damage before,” said Fox League’s Andrew Voss. “He’s now on report and he says shoulder, but Cecchin and maybe a tip from the bunker, they’ve found him leading with the head.”

Napa escaped any sanction for a similar incident in 2018, when the then-Rooster collided with Korbin Sims, leaving his opponent with a broken jaw.