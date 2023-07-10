Parramatta Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown has accepted his seven-game ban and fine from the NRL as the Eels get set to deliver further punishments to him.

News Corp has reported that the Eels are set to fine Brown an additional $20,000 fine (minimum) to go with his $40,000 fine - half of which was suspended - and seven-match ban by the NRL.

This comes after Brown pleaded guilty in a Sydney court last week to two counts of sexual touching.

The Sydney Morning Herald originally reported that the Eels were considering to implement education and training programs for Brown to attend beyond those imposed by the NRL.

“The NRL's come out with a punishment and obviously Dyl will take whatever the NRL give him,” teammate Will Penisini said.

“It's obviously disappointing not having him and he knows he let the team down.

"He's apologised to us and he's now put his head down and is working on himself every day.”

According to News Corp, the New Zealand international had five business days to respond to the NRL breach notice, with the deadline supposedly passing on Monday afternoon.

Brown is set to return in Round 23 for the Eels against the St George Illawarra Dragons after already serving three games on the sideline when the NRL originally handed down their sanctions.