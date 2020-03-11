Broncos star Jack Bird has gone down with a serious knee injury at training on Thursday, with fears he may have damaged his ACL.

The 24-year old went down in a freak accident at Red Hill and was in considerable pain and had to be helped off the field while screaming expletives.

BREAKING: Huge drama at @brisbanebroncos with fullback Jack Bird going down with what looked like a serious knee injury. He was in a lot of pain and absolutely filthy. Left the field screaming expletives #NRL @FOXSportsNews — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottliebFOX) March 11, 2020

He has already been ruled out of Brisbane’s season-opening clash against the Cowoys at North Queensland Stadium.

Bird missed most of last season due to an ACL injury.