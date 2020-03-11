Broncos star Jack Bird has gone down with a serious knee injury at training on Thursday, with fears he may have damaged his ACL.
The 24-year old went down in a freak accident at Red Hill and was in considerable pain and had to be helped off the field while screaming expletives.
BREAKING: Huge drama at @brisbanebroncos with fullback Jack Bird going down with what looked like a serious knee injury. He was in a lot of pain and absolutely filthy. Left the field screaming expletives #NRL @FOXSportsNews
— Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottliebFOX) March 11, 2020
He has already been ruled out of Brisbane’s season-opening clash against the Cowoys at North Queensland Stadium.
Bird missed most of last season due to an ACL injury.
I was joking about about Jack going down for the Broncos just last night. He looked good in the trials, looked good last year in early rounds, too.
Poor guy.
Unfortunately, I think he might go down as one of the worst recruits ever in the NRL. Not his fault – but for those who are always complaining about Brisbane’s third party power, it’s somewhat been metered by 3 years of playing with a big chunk on the sidelines.
Poor bloke can’t take a trick.