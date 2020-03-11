GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Jack Bird of the Broncos runs the ball during the NRL Trial match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Broncos star Jack Bird has gone down with a serious knee injury at training on Thursday, with fears he may have damaged his ACL.

The 24-year old went down in a freak accident at Red Hill and was in considerable pain and had to be helped off the field while screaming expletives.

He has already been ruled out of Brisbane’s season-opening clash against the Cowoys at North Queensland Stadium.

Bird missed most of last season due to an ACL injury.

2 COMMENTS

  1. I was joking about about Jack going down for the Broncos just last night. He looked good in the trials, looked good last year in early rounds, too.

    Poor guy.

    Unfortunately, I think he might go down as one of the worst recruits ever in the NRL. Not his fault – but for those who are always complaining about Brisbane’s third party power, it’s somewhat been metered by 3 years of playing with a big chunk on the sidelines.