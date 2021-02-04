Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has been sentenced to a two-year conditional release order, avoiding any recorded conviction following an incident involving Tweed Heads Police last month.

Haas was arrested following the altercation on the Gold Coast where the 21-year-old allegedly intimidated police whilst being under the influence of alcohol.

The conditional release order places Haas under a two-year good behaviour bond, per Nine News Gold Coast.

Details of Haas’ altercation with the police were revealed via court documents, which state the Brisbane prop went on an expletive-heavy rant, per The Courier Mail.

A statement of police facts read that Haas was aggressive when questioned to show identification.

“F..k the ID,” he told the officer.

“I don’t need to give you ID.”

Haas continued to avoid any cooperation with the officers, even daring the police to use their taser.

“You got a badge on and you think you’re a tough f..ing c…t,” he said.

“Let’s get the f..k out of here. Just taser me you dumb c..t.

“Don’t come near me bro, I’ll f…ing jab ya, on my mother’s life I will.

“Get the f..k out of my face or I’ll take youse all on myself, you f…wits.”

Police continued in their attempt to detain Haas’ temper, with Constable Brittany Griffiths accused of looking at the Broncos youngster.

“Why you looking at me like that?” Haas said to Griffiths.

“Cause you’re a woman you think I won’t touch ya?”

Haas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidating police, while one count of offensive language was dropped.