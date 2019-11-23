The Broncos premiership chances for 2020 have got a huge boost with the club poised to sign Melbourne Storm halfback Brodie Croft.
The Courier-Mail is reporting that Brisbane could announce the signing of Croft as soon as Monday with an official release from the Storm expected over the weekend.
Broncos coach Anthony Seibold first met with Croft in September and at times, it seemed unlikely the Brisbane club would be able to make enough room for the halfback in their salary cap.
But with Cameron Smith confirming he’ll play on in 2020, it’s understood they are happy to pay a part of the Croft’s salary for the next two years to get him off their books and allow him to join the Broncos.
It’s likely Anthony Milford will return to five-eighth in 2020 to partner Croft, with teenage young gun Tom Dearden playing understudy for the year.
Where does this leave Sean O’Sullivan in the pecking order?
Win-Win for all involved.
For the storm they finally get to blood Harry Grant as the replacement hooker for the storm while the old one will be there guiding his development(Brandon Smith has proved his worth as a utility lock to the same affect as Cameron Murray and Victor Radley).
As for Brisbane got a handy player with a high ceiling, in a position they desperately needed. He does have questionable moments but did help lead the storm to minor premiers this year.
if I were the broncos another half should be on the cards as Milford showed way better form at fullback and Turpin being moulded into the broncos next hooker and Dearden still a little to young to be playing a full season at nrl I think maybe former storm teamate Ryley Jacks or maybe even Jake Clifford could really push the broncs to the next level.