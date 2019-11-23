The Broncos premiership chances for 2020 have got a huge boost with the club poised to sign Melbourne Storm halfback Brodie Croft.

The Courier-Mail is reporting that Brisbane could announce the signing of Croft as soon as Monday with an official release from the Storm expected over the weekend.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold first met with Croft in September and at times, it seemed unlikely the Brisbane club would be able to make enough room for the halfback in their salary cap.

But with Cameron Smith confirming he’ll play on in 2020, it’s understood they are happy to pay a part of the Croft’s salary for the next two years to get him off their books and allow him to join the Broncos.

It’s likely Anthony Milford will return to five-eighth in 2020 to partner Croft, with teenage young gun Tom Dearden playing understudy for the year.