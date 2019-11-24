Experience forward Alex Glenn has signed a two-year extension with the Brisbane Broncos.

The 31-year-old will stay with the Brisbane club until at least the end of 2021.

“His consistency sets a great example for our whole squad and his leadership is important to the players at our club working to fulfil their potential,” said head coach Anthony Seibold on the club website.

“He always works hard and always gives his all – we want everyone at this club to follow the example that he sets.”