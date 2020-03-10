2020-03-20T09:05:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosSouths
Broncos
Rabbitohs
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Broncos

Rabbitohs

 

Team Stats

Broncos

Rabbitohs

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

160
164

All Run Metres

1694
1484

Line Breaks

6
3

Offloads

10
9

Kick Metres

608
646

40/20

0
0

Tackles

315
331

Missed Tackles

24
31

Penalties Conceded

4
13

Errors

8
9

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Adam Reynolds14
Jamayne Isaako12
Ethan Lowe4
Kotoni Staggs4
T. Pangai Junior4

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds5
Jamayne Isaako4
A. McCullough0
Thomas Flegler0
Tevita Tatola0

Top Try Scorer

Ethan Lowe1
Kotoni Staggs1
T. Pangai Junior1
Jamayne Isaako1
Adam Reynolds1

Top Try Assists

Jesse Arthars2
Ethan Lowe1
Cody Walker1
Jamayne Isaako1
A. McCullough0

Top Runs

Payne Haas19
Tevita Tatola17
Jamayne Isaako17
Jesse Arthars14
Liam Knight14

Top Run Metres

Payne Haas213
Tevita Tatola198
Jamayne Isaako176
David Fifita150
Jesse Arthars147

Top Linebreaks

Brodie Croft1
Kotoni Staggs1
James Roberts1
T. Pangai Junior1
Jamayne Isaako1

Top Offloads

Anthony Milford7
Liam Knight3
Cameron Murray2
James Roberts1
L. Mitchell1

Top Tackles

Damien Cook47
P. Carrigan34
Jake Turpin34
Payne Haas33
Tevita Tatola31

Top Missed Tackles

T. Pangai Junior5
Brodie Croft4
Cody Walker4
Braidon Burns4
Cameron Murray3

Top Tackle Breaks

David Fifita8
Payne Haas7
Jesse Arthars6
T. Pangai Junior5
Adam Reynolds5

Top Linebreak Assists

Jamayne Isaako2
Ethan Lowe1
Jesse Arthars1
Thomas Flegler0
Tevita Tatola0

Top Kick Metres

Adam Reynolds404
Anthony Milford296
Brodie Croft279
Cody Walker203
L. Mitchell39

Top Penalties

James Roberts3
Damien Cook3
Ethan Lowe2
Tevita Tatola1
Darius Boyd1

Top Errors

Braidon Burns3
Jamayne Isaako2
Thomas Burgess2
Jesse Arthars2
Corey Oates2

Team Lists

Broncos

Rabbitohs

1Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2Corey OatesCorey Oates
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Darius BoydDarius Boyd
5Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11David FifitaDavid Fifita
12Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
13P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
15A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough
16Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
17Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
 
20Tom DeardenTom Dearden
21P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Dane GagaiDane Gagai2
James RobertsJames Roberts3
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns4
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a11
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray12
Liam KnightLiam Knight13
 
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls14
Ethan LoweEthan Lowe15
Hame SeleHame Sele16
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston17
 
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen19
Troy DarganTroy Dargan20

Preview

Injury Report

Brisbane

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Izaia PereseSuspensionIndefinite
Matthew LodgeKneeIndefinite
Jack BirdACLIndefinite
Keenan PalasiaACLIndefinite
Jordan KahuShoulderMid Season
Sean O'SullivanKneeMid Season
Joe OfahengaueSuspensionRound 3
Tevita Pangai JuniorSuspensionRound 6

South Sydney

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Patrick MagoPecRound 11

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATEOPPRESULT
13/3/20CowboysW 21 - 28
15/9/19EelsL 58 - 0
7/9/19BulldogsL 30 - 14
30/8/19EelsW 17 - 16
23/8/19RabbitohsL 20 - 22

South Sydney

DATEOPPRESULT
14/3/20SharksW 22 - 18
27/9/19RaidersL 16 - 10
20/9/19Sea EaglesW 34 - 26
13/9/19RoostersL 30 - 6
5/9/19RoostersW 16 - 10
 