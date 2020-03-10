2020-03-20T09:05:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Rabbitohs
Team Stats
Broncos
Rabbitohs
All Runs160
All Run Metres1694
Line Breaks6
Offloads10
Kick Metres608
40/200
Tackles315
Missed Tackles24
Penalties Conceded4
Errors8
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Reynolds
|14
|Jamayne Isaako
|12
|Ethan Lowe
|4
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|T. Pangai Junior
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|5
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|A. McCullough
|0
|Thomas Flegler
|0
|Tevita Tatola
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Ethan Lowe
|1
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
|T. Pangai Junior
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|1
Top Try Assists
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Ethan Lowe
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|A. McCullough
|0
Top Runs
|Payne Haas
|19
|Tevita Tatola
|17
|Jamayne Isaako
|17
|Jesse Arthars
|14
|Liam Knight
|14
Top Run Metres
|Payne Haas
|213
|Tevita Tatola
|198
|Jamayne Isaako
|176
|David Fifita
|150
|Jesse Arthars
|147
Top Linebreaks
|Brodie Croft
|1
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
|James Roberts
|1
|T. Pangai Junior
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
Top Offloads
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Liam Knight
|3
|Cameron Murray
|2
|James Roberts
|1
|L. Mitchell
|1
Top Tackles
|Damien Cook
|47
|P. Carrigan
|34
|Jake Turpin
|34
|Payne Haas
|33
|Tevita Tatola
|31
Top Missed Tackles
|T. Pangai Junior
|5
|Brodie Croft
|4
|Cody Walker
|4
|Braidon Burns
|4
|Cameron Murray
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Fifita
|8
|Payne Haas
|7
|Jesse Arthars
|6
|T. Pangai Junior
|5
|Adam Reynolds
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Ethan Lowe
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|1
|Thomas Flegler
|0
|Tevita Tatola
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Adam Reynolds
|404
|Anthony Milford
|296
|Brodie Croft
|279
|Cody Walker
|203
|L. Mitchell
|39
Top Penalties
|James Roberts
|3
|Damien Cook
|3
|Ethan Lowe
|2
|Tevita Tatola
|1
|Darius Boyd
|1
Team Lists
Broncos
Rabbitohs
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
Preview
Injury Report
Brisbane
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Izaia Perese
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Matthew Lodge
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jack Bird
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Keenan Palasia
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Jordan Kahu
|Shoulder
|Mid Season
|Sean O'Sullivan
|Knee
|Mid Season
|Joe Ofahengaue
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|Suspension
|Round 6
South Sydney
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Patrick Mago
|Pec
|Round 11
Previous 5 Games
Brisbane
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|13/3/20
|Cowboys
|W 21 - 28
|15/9/19
|Eels
|L 58 - 0
|7/9/19
|Bulldogs
|L 30 - 14
|30/8/19
|Eels
|W 17 - 16
|23/8/19
|Rabbitohs
|L 20 - 22
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|14/3/20
|Sharks
|W 22 - 18
|27/9/19
|Raiders
|L 16 - 10
|20/9/19
|Sea Eagles
|W 34 - 26
|13/9/19
|Roosters
|L 30 - 6
|5/9/19
|Roosters
|W 16 - 10