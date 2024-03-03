A number of Brisbane Broncos players have confronted Rooster Spencer Leniu in a late-night incident after he was accused of using a racial slur in the match between the two clubs.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that the incident occurred in the early morning hours after the two teams ran into each other at the Hilton hotel in Resorts World.

Sharing the same floor, the publication understands that the incident was only verbal and not physical, with the confrontation being confirmed by the two clubs.

It is understood that Kotoni Staggs and Spencer Leniu exchanged words before Patrick Carrigan also exchanged words with the Sydney Roosters recruit, indicating his disappointment with the alleged racial slur.

In an incident late in the game, Spencer Leniu was placed on report after Ezra Mam formally complained to referee Adam Gee that the ex-Panther said a racial slur to the five-eighth.

Gee, who was joined by the two touch judges in the middle of the field, told skippers Adam Reynolds and James Tedesco, as well as Mam, that he didn't hear the comment leading to the complaint.