A number of Brisbane Broncos players have confronted Rooster Spencer Leniu in a late-night incident after he was accused of using a racial slur in the match between the two clubs.
The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that the incident occurred in the early morning hours after the two teams ran into each other at the Hilton hotel in Resorts World.
Sharing the same floor, the publication understands that the incident was only verbal and not physical, with the confrontation being confirmed by the two clubs.
It is understood that Kotoni Staggs and Spencer Leniu exchanged words before Patrick Carrigan also exchanged words with the Sydney Roosters recruit, indicating his disappointment with the alleged racial slur.
In an incident late in the game, Spencer Leniu was placed on report after Ezra Mam formally complained to referee Adam Gee that the ex-Panther said a racial slur to the five-eighth.
Gee, who was joined by the two touch judges in the middle of the field, told skippers Adam Reynolds and James Tedesco, as well as Mam, that he didn't hear the comment leading to the complaint.
"Ezra has made a formal complaint that is racial in nature against Spencer," Gee said on-field.
"I haven't heard it, but the incident goes on report and it will be dealt with after. That's where it's left."
Asked about the incident post-game, Leniu told Triple M Radio there was nothing in it and it was all just fun and games.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Nah nothing, it's all just fun and games on the field and that's it. I'm not worried at all," Leniu said in Las Vegas.
Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters confirmed post-game that the club had lodged a formal complaint with the NRL and stated the Mam was adamant about what he heard.
“He's pretty upset in there, but we'll leave that in the hands of the NRL to police and adjudicate on,” Walters said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We support Ezra and our player with everything around that. He's adamant. We'll leave it with the NRL. They're looking at it.
“We don't accept that in our club, certainly. It's not our doing. We won't take any more questions on it, except we support Ezra in every way. We respect the NRL, and they'll deal with it.”
Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson also spoke about the incident after the match but decided not to comment further on the situation than needed.
“There's no comment from me about it, I don't know what happened,” Robinson said.
“Ezra is adamant, but that doesn't mean it's right. He made the complaint, it doesn't mean it's right. It will go through formal process as it should.”