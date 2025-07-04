The Brisbane Broncos' future backline prospects have taken a major hit this week, with promising rookie winger Israel Leota quitting rugby league in a rival code switch.

Leota will link up with Super Rugby outfit Moana Pasifika after negotiations with coach Tana Umaga, joining the Broncos' list of 2025 departees alongside Selwyn Cobbo.

The daunting 20-year-old, who stands at 190cm and weighs over 100kg, was training with the Broncos' full-time squad this year, which makes his decision to swap codes even more surprising.

There has been speculation that Leota decided to make the move due to his current club's stacked backline depth, which he may have believed wasn't worth cracking before moving to union.

Leota has experience playing in multiple codes, competing in union, rugby league, and AFL competitions before sticking with league when he turned 16.

Courier Mail has reported that Leota was wildly impressed with the pitch from Moana Pasifika, with Umaga playing a major role in his recruitment.

The union-bound winger will depart from the Broncos at the season's end, potentially ending his NRL career before it ever started.