The Brisbane Broncos have been hit with an injury crisis, with four star players going down in a brutal training session during the week.

According to reports from the Wide World of Sports, Karmichael Hunt, Ben Te’o, Albert Kelly and Brendan Piakura all suffered injuries within the training session.

It’s a big blow for the last-placed Broncos, with there being a very real likelihood that Hunt, Te’o and Kelly all would have played against the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.

Piakura has also made his first-grade debut, and will be around the edge of the first-grade squad in competition for a spot throughout the remainder of the season.

A gruelling training session has backfired on the Broncos, with several players out with injuries tonight. @MyMateDobbo #9News pic.twitter.com/mRqCsrMisE — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) June 29, 2021

The injuries from the physical session are a poor reflection on the club’s high-performance wing, which underwent change after the club’s disappointing 2020 season.

The Broncos still sit last on the NRL ladder, having only won three of their 15 games so far this season.

Channel Nine’s Ben Dobbin revealed the injuries suffered to the star players from the horror training session.

“Dave Ballard is the new strength and conditioning coach at the Brisbane Broncos and on Sunday a brutal training session turned bad,” Dobbin said.

“Karmichael Hunt tore his calf, Ben Te’o tore his calf and Albert Kelly tore his hamstring, and Brendan Piakura damaged his ankle.”

“What the side looks like come Sunday, we’ll know a bit more as lockdown continues but not great news for the Broncos. Four injured last Sunday.”

The injuries to Hunt and Kelly have forced the Broncos to switch Tyson Gamble to five-eighth.

Out-of-favour half, Brodie Croft has been recalled into the side to replace Hunt at the halfback position.

In positive news however, centre Kotoni Staggs will make his return from an ACL injury on Sunday, which is a massive boost for the Broncos.

Corey Oates and Jamayne Isaako will also come into the side to replace Selwyn Cobbo and Xavier Coates.